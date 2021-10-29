LIONS TALES: Tyler honored seniors from football, drill team, band and Lion Guard before the game. ... Friday was Snapshot Day for the UIL when schools turn in enrollments for 2022-24 realignment.  Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said the numbers the Rose City schools were 2,524 (Tyler Legacy) and 2,179 (Tyler High). ... Some other numbers of interest include: Rockwall (2.951), Rockwall-Heath (2,838), West Mesquite (2,209), Longview (2,192), North Mesquite (2,165), Texas High (1,777), Whitehouse (1,521), Pine Tree (1,331), Jacksonville (1,278), Lindale (1,200), Kilgore (1,164), Chapel Hill (1,065), Mabank (1,016), Athens (886), Bullard (837), Carthage (800) and Wills Point (774).

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.