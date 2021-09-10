LIONS TALES: The Lions return home on Sept. 17, hosting Mesquite Horn in the 18th Annual Christus Trinity Mother Frances Football Classic. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ... Tyler Legacy will play the first game in the Classic on Thursday, Sept. 16, hosting Allen in a 7 p.m. start. ... Nacogdoches has a bye next week and will open district play on Sept. 24 at Whitehouse.
Tyler vs. Nacogdoches:
Phil Hicks
Sports Editor
I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.
