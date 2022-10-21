LUFKIN —
The Lions return home on Friday to face another Piney Woods rival in Longview. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Panthers travel to Mesquite to take on West Mesquite on Friday.
LUFKIN —
The Lions return home on Friday to face another Piney Woods rival in Longview. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Panthers travel to Mesquite to take on West Mesquite on Friday.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS
Sports Editor
I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.