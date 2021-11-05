LONGVIEW —
The Lions' QB1 Eli Holt was still on the sidelines in crutches. QB2 Derrick McFall joined him in the second quarter, after taking a hit and going through concussion protocol. That meant QB3 Ja'Davion Lacy was in the game.
LONGVIEW —
The Lions' QB1 Eli Holt was still on the sidelines in crutches. QB2 Derrick McFall joined him in the second quarter, after taking a hit and going through concussion protocol. That meant QB3 Ja'Davion Lacy was in the game.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS
Sports Editor
I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.