Tyler (2-7, 2-4) vs. Forney (6-3, 4-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Forney City Bank Stadium, 9067 FM 741, Forney 75126
Notable
Tyler: WR Montrell Wade ... SS Xavier Tatum ... OL John Taylor IV ... WR/DB Marquette Martin ...
Forney: QB Brent Paine ... RB Javian Osborne ... RB Jayden Brown ... WR Ronnie Harrison ...
Did you know: This is a District 7-5A Division I football game. ... It is believed to be the first meeting between the Lions and Jackrabbits on the gridiron. ... With a Tyler win and losses by Lufkin and McKinney North, there would be a three-way tie for fourth place between the Lions, Panthers and Bulldogs. Lufkin (6-3, 3-3) plays host to Lancaster (7-2, 5-1) and McKinney North (6-3, 3-3) visits North Mesquite (2-7, 1-5). However, since the Lions lost to both Lufkin and McKinney North, Tyler is out of the playoff hunt. ... Forney has clinched third place in the district no matter the result againsts the Lions. If the Jackrabbits happen to lose, they would advance as the No. 3 seed because they defeated both Lufkin and McKinney North. Longview is the No. 1 seed and Lancaster is the No. 2 seed. The fourth seed would be McKinney North if the Bulldogs win. However a McKinney North loss with a Lufkin win would put the Panthers in the playoffs. ... According to Joe Lee Smith's TexasHighSchoolFootballHistory.com, Forney began football in 1899. The Jackrabbits has an all-time record of 616-403-24 with 34 playoff appearances and 30 district titles. ... The Lions began football in 1906 and have a record of 730-411-41 with 39 playoff appearances, 28 district crowns and three state championships. ... Forney is an 18-point favorite according to TexasFootball.com. ...
Last week: Longiew 42, Tyler 3; Forney 20, McKinney North 6
Up next: Season concludes for Tyler; Forney in playoffs