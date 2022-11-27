The Rose City Rivalry — hoops edition — is scheduled for Tuesday.
The Tyler Lions and Tyler Legacy Red Raiders are slated to play at the Tyler Legacy Gymnasium. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Around Loop 323, the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders are set to visit the Tyler Lady Lions. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
The Lions are 2-2 on the season after scoring a 64-40 win over Corsicana at Saturday in Corsicana. After Tuesday’s game, Tyler is scheduled to participate in the Royse City Tournament Dec. 1-3. The Lions’ next home game is Wednesday, Dec. 8 when they play host to Swish Australia.
The Red Raiders are 1-7 on the season after taking part in the Coppell Tipoff Classic Nov. 17-19. Tyler Legacy won over Hurst Bell (68-60) while dropping games to Coppell (76-36), Trophy Club Byron Nelson (81-42) and Dallas Jesuit (72-62). On Nov. 21, Legacy fell at Wylie (85-56).
After Tuesday’s game, the Red Raiders are slated to host Garland Lakeview Centennial at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Lady Lions are 8-2 on the season. They won their first eight games of the season before dropping a couple of games in the Martin’s Mill Turkey Tussell — 69-43 to Fairfield and 69-50 to Martin’s Mill. After Tuesday’s game, the Lady Lions are set to participate in the Burleson Tournament.
The Lady Raiders are 4-3 on the season. They are scheduled to play in the Royse City Tournament Dec. 1-3.