The ovens are warm at The Salvation Army in Tyler as volunteers and staff begin preparations for the annual community Thanksgiving meal.
The Salvation Army is planning on feeding up to 1,000 guests Thursday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.
"Celebrating 'family,' the current residents of The Salvation Army will have their meal served by our wonderful volunteers," the group said in a press release. "We will also be serving the community at our corps. buildings in the breezeway between the dormitory and fellowship hall."
Volunteers will begin to arrive Wednesday to start carving turkeys and slicing pies to be served on Thanksgiving Day. Over 110 volunteers have signed up this year to help with the Thanksgiving meal.
“We are fortunate to have our volunteers assist us with this every year. We could not do this without the support of our Tyler community,” said Greg Mason, Director of Development at the Salvation Army of Tyler.
Sam Greenberg has once again donated their classic Greenberg Smoked Turkeys. This year's meal will also include cornbread dressing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, candied yams, dinner rolls and either pecan or sweet potato pie.
"The Salvation Army is supported by many in the community during this time to help offset the costs of the meal," the group stated. "We are so thankful for the community and their generous support."
"Thanksgiving weekend is also the time when our Red Kettle Campaign increases to include all of our locations," said Tyler Commanding Officer, Captain Jeremy S. Walker. "All the monies raised through Christmas go to make meals like Thanksgiving possible, as well as the social services, programs and outreaches we run all year round. We have a lot to be thankful for this year at The Salvation Army, and we are so thankful for our supportive community of volunteers and donors."
For those interested in volunteering to ring a bell for the Red Kettle Campaign, visit www.RegisterloRing.com to sign up.