Tyler Police respond to major traffic crash at 64, Loop From Staff Reports Oct 2, 2022 Oct 2, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago The Tyler Police Department is working a major traffic crash at Highway 64 West and Loop 323 as of around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route due to officers in the roadway and lane closures.