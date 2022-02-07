The Tyler Police Department is investigating two separate Family Dollar robberies.
Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the Family Dollar at 1204 W. Bow St., then around 9:15 p.m. responded to the Family Dollar at 523 E. Front St.
"Both appeared to have been robbed by similar suspects who were armed," TPD said in a news release Monday night. "It is unknown how much or what was taken from each location at this time."
A possible suspect vehicle was obtained, police said.
As of 10:30 p.m., the scene on E. Front Street was still being worked.
These cases are still under investigation. If anybody has any information that may assist in these investigations, call Tyler PD Dispatch at 903-531-1000.