Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.