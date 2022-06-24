A Tyler man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Henderson County.
On Friday around 10:15 a.m., Texas of Department Safety Troopers were called to a two-vehicle fatality crash at the intersection of FM 753 and FM 59. This was approximately 4.4 miles southwest of Athens in Henderson County.
The preliminary investigation shows that a van was traveling westbound on FM 753. A Freightliner truck tractor towing a 1997 Lufkin dump semi trailer was traveling southbound on FM 59. Both were approaching the intersection of the two Farm to Market roads.
Due to the van failing to yield right of way at a stop sign, the Freightliner struck the van on the right side. Both vehicles drove off the roadway into the west ditch, through a barbed wire fence, and stopped in a pasture.
The driver of the van, 61 year-old Christopher Spencer, of Tyler was pronounced dead at the scene.
Spencer was taken to Hannigan Smith Funeral Home in Athens.
The passenger, 67 year-old Robin Sphaler, of Teague was transported to UT Health Tyler Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Freightliner, 46 year-old Felix Rojas, of Murchison was checked and released by EMS at the scene.