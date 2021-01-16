District Championships
1930, 1931, 1933, 1935, 1938, 1939, 1940, 1941, 1946, 1955, 1956, 1959, 1960, 1964, 1973, 1974, 1978, 1981, 1994, 1995, 1998, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2018
Playoffs
1930 — Bi-District: Tyler 26, Greenville 6; Semifinal: Tyler 44, Austin 0; Final: Tyler 25, Amarillo 13.
1931 — Bi-District: Corsicana 19, Tyler 0.
1933 — Bi-District: Greenville 18, Tyler 0.
1935 — Bi-District: Tyler 9, Greenville 9 (Tyler advances on penetrations, 4-1) (Tyler had to forfeit for playing an ineligible player, age) Raymond Alexander, 22, played in at least four District 10 games but not the game with Greenville. He entered Tyler Schools in 1934 from London, Texas. His parents had separated and relied on his aunt for his age information. Roy B. Henderson, athletic director of the Texas Interscholastic League, ruled the entire ineligible).
1938 — Bi-District: Tyler 18, Lufkin 6; Quarterfinals: Temple 13, Tyler 13 (Temple advanced on penetrations, 5-3).
1939 — Bi-District: Tyler 9, Nacogdoches 0; Quarterfinals: Waco 40, Tyler 13.
1941 — Bi-District: Tyler 28, Nacogdoches 7; Quarterfinals: Temple 14, Tyler 7.
1946 — Bi-District: Lufkin 33, Tyler 7.
1955 — Bi-District: Tyler 20, Corpus Christi Miller 0; Semifinals: Tyler 22, Baytown Lee 7; Finals: Abilene 33, Tyler 14.
1956 — Bi-District: Wichita Falls 28, Tyler 7.
1959 — Bi-District: Dallas Highland Park 41, John Tyler 6.
1973 — Bi-District: John Tyler 34, Plano 0; Regionals: John Tyler 10, Conroe 7; Quarterfinals: John Tyler 34, Fort Worth Arlington Heights 12; Semifinals: John Tyler 22, Arlington Sam Houston 7; Finals: John Tyler 21, Austin Reagan 14.
1978 — Bi-District: Plano 13, John Tyler 13 (Plano advances on first downs, 19-18).
1981 — Bi-District: Richardson Lake Highlands 17, John Tyler 14.
1985 — Bi-District: Temple 28, John Tyler 7.
1990 — Bi-District: South Garland 7, John Tyler 0.
1991 — Bi-District: John Tyler 24, North Garland 7; Area: Richardson 17, John Tyler 0.
1992 — Bi-District: Huntsville 28, John Tyler 17.
1994 — Bi-District: John Tyler 19, Waco 14; Area: John Tyler 45, A&M Consolidated 21; Regionals: John Tyler 48, Plano East 44; Quarterfinals: John Tyler 27, Richardson Lake Highlands 7; Semifinals: John Tyler 45, Arlington 20; Finals: John Tyler 35, Austin Westlake 24.
1995 — Bi-District: John Tyler 37, Waco 31; Area: Jersey Village 40, John Tyler 28.
1996 — Bi-District: John Tyler 23, Dallas Carter 14; Area: John Tyler 17, North Mesquite 6; Regionals: Tyler 54, Temple 24; Quarterfinals: Richardson Lake Highlands 21, John Tyler 14.
1997 — Bi-District: John Tyler 28, Dallas Kimball 7; Area: John Tyler 14, Garland 3; Regionals: John Tyler 10, Cypress Falls 7; Quarterfinals: John Tyler 24, Richardson Lake Highlands 7; Semifinals: Flower Mound Marcus 31, John Tyler 7.
1998 — Bi-District: John Tyler 10, Dallas Carter 0; Area: Richardson Lake Highlands 14, John Tyler 10.
1999 — Bi-District: Dallas Kimball 20, John Tyler 0.
2000 — Bi-District: John Tyler 48, Dallas Carter 18; Area: John Tyler 21, Plano 13; Regionals: John Tyler 40, Round Rock 0; Quarterfinals: John Tyler 28, Waco 21, OT; Semifinals: John Tyler 34, Arlington Lamar 7; Finals: Katy 35, John Tyler 20.
2005 — Bi-District: Garland 21, John Tyler 20.
2006 — Bi-District: Dallas Carter 32, John Tyler 21.
2008 — Bi-District: John Tyler 29, Killeen Shoemaker 18; Area: Richardson Lake Highlands 28, John Tyler 27.
2009 — Bi-District: John Tyler 49, Copperas Cove 21; Area: John Tyler 53, Richardson Lake Highlands 46; Regionals: John Tyler 37, Klein Collins 24; Quarterfinals: Klein 31, John Tyler 7.
2010 — Bi-District: John Tyler 26, Texarkana Texas High 17; Area: John Tyler 48, Pflugerville Connally 24; Regionals: John Tyler 45, Carrollton Newman Smith 34; Quarterfinals: Wylie 20, John Tyler 16.
2011 — Bi-District: John Tyler 46, Texarkana Texas High 14; Area: John Tyler 56, Pflugerville Henderickson 42; Regionals: John Tyler 42, Dallas Highland Park 39; Quarterfinals: John Tyler 45, Sherman 21; Semifinals: Hewitt Midway 51, John Tyler 20.
2012 — Bi-District: John Tyler 77, Waxahachie 20; Area: John Tyler 38, Wylie 10; Regionals: John Tyler 45, Frisco 28; Quarterfinals: John Tyler 38, Frisco Centennial 24; Semifinals: Denton Guyer 57, John Tyler 53.
2013 — Bi-District: Mansfield Legacy 35, John Tyler 14.
2014 — Bi-District: John Tyler 58, Texarkana Texas High 23; Area: John Tyler 44, Mansfield Summit 27; Regionals: John Tyler 49, Rockwall-Heath 21; Quarterfinals: John Tyler 64, McKinney North 40; Semifinals: Aledo 44, John Tyler 14.
2015 — Bi-District: John Tyler 48, Texarkana Texas High 21; Area: Mansfield Lake Ridge 77, John Tyler 51.
2016 — Bi-District: John Tyler 50, Lufkin 49; Area: John Tyler 69, Dallas Jesuit 21; Regionals: Klein Collins 56, John Tyler 14.
2018 — Bi-District: John Tyler 43, Tomball 17; Area: John Tyler 22, Lancaster 10; Regionals: John Tyler 31, Frisco Lone Star 13; Quarterfinals: Dallas Highland Park 42, John Tyler 35.
2019 — Bi-District: College Station 40, John Tyler 21.