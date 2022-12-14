Ashad Walker scored 20 points and Montrell Wade slammed four dunks as the Tyler Lions defeated the Greenville Lions, 73-49, on Wednesday at the THS Gymnasium.
The victory moved Tyler to 8-3 on the season with Greenville falling to 7-7. The two teams met on Dec. 1 in Royse City with Tyler edging Greenville, 60-58.
Tyler's Blue Lions broked out a 13-0 lead over the Greenville Red Lions and never trailed. Greenville's first basket, a 3-pointer by Damon Jones, came at 2:53 of the first quarter. Walker had eight points in the first quarter.
Walker led the Lions in scoring and was followed by Wade (14), JK Anderson (8), Julian Dews (7), Jaishua Brown (7), Marquette Martin (6), La'Marcus Lamb (6), Jace Sanford (4) and CJ Gilliam (1).
Five Tyler players had four rebounds each — Walker, Sanford, Lamb, Wade and Brown. Dews and Martin had two blocks each with Brown and Walker adding one apiece.
Gilliam, Walker, Martin and Brown had two steals each.
Hez Anderson led Greenville with 17 points with Jones adding 14. Also scoring for the Red Lions were Micah Simpson (6), Xak Wylie (3), David Waller (2), Anthony Johnson (2), Kyler Darter (2), Trent McCoy (2) and Anthony Anderson (1).
Hez Anderson led the Red Lions with seven rebounds, folllowed by Jones (6) and Wylie (6).
Greenville was 4 of 11 from 3-point with the Blue Lions 5 of 14. Jones made all four treys for the Red Lions with Martin leading with two 3-pointers with one each from Walker, KJ Anderson amd Dews.
The Red Lions were 5 of 15 from the free throw line and Blue Lions were 5 of 12 from the charity stripe.
LIONS TALES: The Tyler Lions will now take part in the Houston Showcase on Friday and Saturday at The Woodlands Christian Academy. The Lions meet Houston Christian at 4:30 p.m. Friday and Houston Westbury at 7 p.m. Saturday. The squad will also take in a Houston Rockets game vs. the Miami Heat on Thursday at the Toyota Center in Houston. ... The Tyler Lady Lions play host to the No. 19 and unbeaten Mount Pleasant on Friday at the THS Gymnasium. It is the second District 15-5A basketball game for both teams. The Lady Lions won at Longview 45-38 on Tuesday, while the Lady Tigers defeated Marshall 55-38 in Mount Pleasant. ...