Thanks to a relentless pass rush, led by Jacob Villela and Ka'Darius Tave, along with the arm and legs of Eli Holt, the Tyler Lions won their second straight game, a 34-26 victory over Mesquite Horn on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Each time the Lions appeared to salt away the game, the Jaguars (0-3) would come back. The attempted rally was fueled by two blocked field goal attempts by Calvin Wright, one that resulted in Jayden Plater returning the ball 54 yards for a TD.
The victory moved the Lions to 2-2.
Villela had four sacks on the night and caused two fumbles, one of which he recovered. Tave had two sacks and two tackles for loss, along with a blocked extra-point attempt, his second straight week to do so.
Holt was 15 of 33 for 185 yards and two touchdown passes (51 to Montrell Wade and 15 to De'Marion Dewberry). He also had a 4-yard TD run with two seconds left in the first half as he avoided the inside rush and went around the left end for the score. He rushed for 75 yards on eight carries.
And a day after his birthday, sophomore Derrick McFall tossed a perfect 30-yard TD pass to Wade and when Horn had pulled within 28-26, he was off to the races on a 53-yard TD jaunt.
Horn was led by Chris Dawn who hauled in five catches for 130 yards. Quarterback Marquis Edwards was 9 of 18 for 166 yards and a TD pass of 34 yards to Justin Woodard that brought Horn within 28-26 with 3:01 in the fourth. On the attempted two-point conversion, Tave and Villela stopped Plater in the backfield as it looked as if he was going to pass after taking a pitch from Edwards.
Horn tried an onside kick, but Marquette Martin fielded the ball for the Lions.
Then three plays later, McFall found the end zone.
Wade had six catches for 111 yards.
The Lions took a 21-7 halftime lead thanks in part to a ferocious pass rush and two fumble recoveries.
Xavier Tatum had a sack and a fumble recovery in the end zone for the Lions, while Villela had two sacks, a strip and fumble recovery on the same play.
Tyler got on the board first as McFall came in at QB and threw one pass, a perfect throw to Wade in the right corner of the end zone. Saul Perez's PAT made it 7-0 with 42 seconds left it the first quarter.
Horn bounced back as Darrius White came in at running back and his one touch of the first half resulted in a spectacular 55-yard dash to the end zone. He appeared to be stopped at the line by three Lions, but broke free up the middle. He ran to the left and was surrounded by three Lions, but broke back inside and out-raced the defenders into the end zone. Sergio Ortiz's PAT tied the game at 7-7 with 2:12 of the second quarter.
Tyler then scored twice in the final 1:53 of the first half.
Horn was accessed an unsportsmanlike penalty on the kickoff and Makavion Potts returned kickoff to the 49. Two plays later, Holt found Wade for a 51-yard TD pass and a 14-7 lead with 1:53 on the clock.
Villela forced a fumble and the Lions took over at the Jags 37. The drive ended up with Holt scoring from four yards.
To begin the third quarter, Holt hit De'Marion Dewberry on a 15-yard screen pass for a TD. The final three yards, Dewberry bulled over three Horn players.
The Lions open District 7-5A Division I play next Friday, hosting McKinney North. The Jaguars open District 10-6A play against North Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
LIONS TALES: At halftime the Brigadettes performed with the Junior Brigadettes. The Tyler drill team had a clinic over Labor Day weekend in which 77 girls between the ages of 4 and 14 participated. The Junior Brigadettes, wearing pink, and the Tyler Brigadettes, who are celebrating 85 years as a drill team, performed to "We are Family."