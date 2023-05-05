Tyler Legacy
Five Tyler Legacy seniors signed with colleges during a ceremony on Friday at Tyler Legacy Gymnasium. Signing were (from left) Nate Tozetto (Tyler Junior College soccer), Ahava Young (North Central Texas College, volleyball), Ja’Kayla White (Cedar Valley Community College basketball, Avery Armstrong (University of Kansas track) and Noe Robles (Tyler Junior College soccer).

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.

