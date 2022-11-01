The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders’ home game against Rockwall has been moved to Thursday, Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest announced on Monday.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday but has been moved to Thursday due to possible inclement weather on Friday. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
All subvarsity games will be played on Wednesday. The junior varsity game will be at 5:30 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall. The Freshman White game will be at 5:30 p.m. at Red Raider Field in Tyler. The Freshman Red game will be at 7 p.m. at Red Raider Field in Tyler.
Legacy is 2-7 overall and 1-4 in district and out of playoff contention, meaning Thursday will close the 2022 season for the Red Raiders. Rockwall is 8-1 overall and 5-0 in district, winning the District 10-6A title.
Before Thursday’s game, the Red Raiders will honor seniors Nate Crockett, Adaryian Scott, Jordan Renaud, Candan Ragsdale, Brantley Hooper, Ladarius Yarber, Todderick Ragsdale, Kenden Pauley, Christian Baxter, D’Waylin Cleaver, Camryn Rollins, Jayden Williams, Keion Seaton, Grant Parker, Jonathan Rogers, Alejandro Salgado, Jakylan Cole, Braylon Fields, Rodney Harden, Fancy Love, Jordan Crawford, Jaleel Nauls, Somadina Onwuzurumba, Brenden Mitchell, Will Grant, Khalil Tutt, Tykeyseon Davis and Jaylen Dail.
Other games moved to Thursday are West Mesquite at Longview, Marshall at Whitehouse, Chapel Hill at Kilgore, Carlisle at Alto, Center at Brownsboro, Malakoff at Groesbeck, Troup at Grand Saline, Edgewood at West Rusk, Van at Bullard, Rusk at Canton, Bishop Gorman at Muenster Sacred Heart (6 p.m.), McKinney Christian at Brook Hill, Gladewater at White Oak, Ore City at Harleton, Daingerfield at Harmony, Palestine at Athens, Texas High at Pine Tree and Pleasant Grove at Spring Hill.