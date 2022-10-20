Class 6A newcomers will be Tyler Legacy’s opponents the next two weeks as the Red Raiders search for their first district win of 2022.
First up is Royse City, which made the jump from Class 5A Division II to join the Red Raiders in District 10-6A. That game will be at 7 p.m. Friday on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Bulldogs, who went 8-3 last season at the lower level and has advanced to the playoffs in three straight seasons, have adjusted well to their new surroundings. Royse City enters Friday’s contest with a 4-3 record and a 2-1 mark in 10-6A competition.
Royse City features a strong rushing attack, led by Sam Mitchum, who has carried the ball 133 times for 1,046 yards and 14 touchdowns. Quarterback Kenneth Spring has 77 carries for 561 yards and two touchdowns, and he is 81 of 134 passing for 1,384 yards with 13 touchdowns and an interception.
“They do a good job of running the ball,” Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “They’re going to line up in 12 personnel with two tight ends on the field and run the ball at you. They’re not going to get away from that. They’ve got a couple of good receivers, and they’ve thrown the ball efficiently. But really, they’re going to stay after you and make you stop the run.”
“Defensively, they do a good job. They don’t put themselves in a position where they’re going to make a lot of mistakes. They’re not the kind of team that beats themselves, so we’ve got to make sure we play clean football, as well.”
Legacy (1-6, 0-3) is on a five-game losing streak since a 29-27 win over Tyler in four overtimes on Sept. 2. Last week, the Red Raiders held their first halftime lead of the season, 16-14, but fell to Mesquite Horn, 24-16. Legacy was playing without starting quarterback Luke Wolf, who Willis said is in “injury protocol.” His status for Friday’s game is questionable.
If Wolf doesn’t play, the Red Raiders will use a mix of sophomore Nolan Hable and junior Landon Miller. Hable, who found out he was starting less than 30 minutes before kickoff, was 4 of 16 in his debut for 47 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Miller was 1 of 2 for 54 yards with a touchdown, and he ran for 36 yards on 11 carries.
“Obviously, he (Hable) was excited about the opportunity,” Willis said. “With the situation that it was right before the ball game, any kid is going to have a little bit of jitters to him, but I thought Nolan settled down and played a really good game. I was proud of him.”
After Friday, the Red Raiders will hit the road for the final time in the regular season to take on North Forney, which also moved up from Class 5A Division II.
———
Senior Kenden Pauley was the Red Raiders’ Offensive MVP last week after carrying the ball eight times for 45 yards and making three catches for 74 yards and one touchdown.
“Honestly, what was going through my head at the time was just trying to score for the team,” Pauley said. “We’re in a tough position right now, but we’re really doing all we can do. Practice has been great this week, but we’ve got a lot more work to do. I feel like we can get this win this week.”
Pauley entered last week’s game with minus-5 yards on the season.
“He’s played some receiver and some running back,” Willis said. “We’ve kind of put him in the situation the last few weeks where he’s getting more and more reps, and he’s figuring out what to do. He’s a difference maker. When he knows what to do and can line up and get in the right spot, he’s really good.”
Brooks Gallagher was the team’s Defensive MVP. Gallagher had 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. JP Rainer was the team’s Special Teams MVP. Rainer recovered a fumble on a Mesquite Horn punt return in the fourth quarter. Travis Jackson was the Code Red Player of the Week. Jackson finished with seven tackles.
Scout Offense Players of the Week were offensive linemen Eric Miller, Will Grant, Broc Marceaux, Khalil Tutt and Nathan Power. Gallagher was the Scout Defense Player of the Week. JV MVPs were Coben Williams (offense), Brayden Brown (defense) and August Williford (special teams). Red Team MVPs were Caden Boyd (offense), Jacob Harris (defense) and Rodney Burnley (special teams). White Team MVPs were Tyler Lockhart (offense) and Shain Pierce (defense).