Wolf
Buy Now

Tyler Legacy's quarterback Luke Wolf (5), drops back for a pass. Thursday afternoon during Tyler Legacy's Red and White game at Red Raider Field.

 Mark Martin/Tyler Morning Telegraph Freelance

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.