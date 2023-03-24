CANTON — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders, led by a fifth-place finish from Emily Machin, captured first place in the Canton Girls Golf Invitational on Tuesday at Van Zandt Country Club.
The Lady Raiders carded a 324, followed by Lindale (342) and Canton (342).
Machin led Legacy with a 79, followed by teammates Isabella Miller (80), KyAmbria Acy (82), Sheridan Dodd (83) and Ella Harbold (93).
Hallsville's Kingsley Prescott earned medalist honors with a 75, followed by Sidney Robertson of All Saints (75), Taryn Clayton of Canton (79) and Kenzie McClenny of Lindale (79).
The Lady Raiders are now scheduled to participate in the District 10-6A Golf Tournament on April 3-4 at Cedar Creek Country Club in Kemp.