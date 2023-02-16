Tyler Lady Lions
The Tyler Lady Lions play Red Oak (20-10) on Friday in a Class 5A girls basketball area playoff game in De Soto. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Lady Lions (29-7) defeated Lufkin, 52-43, in a bi-district playoff on Tuesday in Tenaha. Team members include: senior Taniya Elmore, junior A'Niya Hartsfield, freshman Amiyah Clay, sophomore Kalyse Buffin, senior Kyla Crawford, senior Kamora Jackson, freshman Bralyah Miller, freshman Jeri'Mya Rice, senior Ke'Ambria Smith and senior Justtice Taylor. Amber Wiley is the head coach and her assistants are Jasmine Spriggins, Gabriella Wilson and Phillip Callier. 

