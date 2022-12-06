It was raining threes Tuesday night at the Tyler High Gymnasium.
Both teams hit six 3-pointers, but it was the inside scoring of Kaylse Griffin, Braylah Miller and Kyla Crawford that proved to be the difference in the second half as the Tyler Lady Lions downed the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs 57-39 before a lively crowd in a non-district girls basketball game.
The Lady Lions, coming off a third-place finish in the Burleson Tournament, improve to 13-4 on the season. Tyler has now won four straight after previous wins over Everman (41-38), Arlington Martin (50-47) and West Mesquite (57-21) in Burleson.
The Lady Bulldogs fall to 6-4.
Sophomore Griffin led the Lady Lions with 28 points, including four 3-pointers. Freshman Miller hit for 14 points, including a trey, while grabbing 11 rebounds to lead the squad. Crawford added 10 points with eight boards.
Amiyah Clay added six rebounds with Toniya Elmore grabbing five boards.
D.J. Kincade was all over the court for the Lady Bulldogs, hitting for 11 points while grabbing 15 rebounds.
Others scoring for CH were Kam’ryn Hampton (8), Kya Cook (7), Alexia Rogers (6), Mckenzie Peery (5) and Carneecia Johnson (2).
Also hitting points for Tyler were Jermiya Rice (3) and Elmore (2).
The Lady Bulldogs were 6 of 23 from the 3-point line, while the Lady Lions were 6 of 24.
At the free throw line, Tyler was 9 of 22, while Chapel Hill was 5 of 8.
Chapel Hill took an 11-8 first quarter lead but the Lady Lions won the second quarter, 16-7, for a halftime advantage of 24-18.
Entering the fourth quarter, Tyler led 39-29.
The Lady Lions’ next game is the District 15-5A opener against Longview on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Longview.
The Lady Bulldogs will now take part in the Great East Texas Shootout in Brownsboro. On Thursday, Chapel Hill meets Martin’s Mill at 9:30 a.m. at the Brownsboro High School gym. If the Lady Bulldogs win they are scheduled to play at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the junior high gym, while a loss means they will play at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the intermediate gym. Chapel Hill will play either Corsicana or Bullard.
