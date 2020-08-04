Tyler Junior College has been named one of the 2020 Best Online Community Colleges in Texas by the Guide to Online Schools.
TJC is No. 2 on the list of community/junior colleges in the state. The list is released annually by Optimal, formerly the SR Education Group, a leading education research publisher.
Schools were ranked according to scores that were calculated using a formula incorporating retention rate, online enrollment percentage and the number of online associate degrees offered.
“We are honored to have received this ranking,” said Ken Craver, TJC director of distance education. “We have an amazing team of faculty and support personnel who understand online learning and work very hard to give our students the best online experience possible.”
TJC offers more than 30 online and hybrid degree options in a variety of fields, including business, criminal justice, economics, English, general studies, healthcare administration, history, medical office management, social work, sociology and more.
Some programs are designed specifically for students seeking to enter the workforce, while others are geared toward students seeking transfer to a university.
For more information, go to TJC.edu/OnlineDegrees.
The full list of rankings can be found at GuideToOnlineSchools.com/best-online-community-colleges/Texas.