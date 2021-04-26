Tyler ISD will honor its campus teachers of the year and announce this year’s two district teachers of the year this Thursday.
Tyler ISD’s Educator of the Year Banquet will be this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center. School district officials will also name its principal of the year and rookie of the year.
Here are two of the honorees:
RISE Academy,
Jeremy Johnson – 9th-12th Grade History
“A couple of the male figures I had in my life, such as my father Jerome Johnson and my former high school coach Michael Johnson, influenced me to become a teacher. Now that I am in the position to influence, I love that I can lead by example and show students that success is not an accident and whatever you put in is what you will get out!”
Hubbard Middle School,
Jeremy Deimund – 8th
Grade Algebra & Math/Coach
“Teaching is the opportunity to guide someone’s life trajectory in a direction they never thought was possible. That is the reason I became a teacher.”