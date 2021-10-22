Tyler Legacy wrapped up a playoff spot for a third consecutive season with a 42-20 win over North Mesquite on Friday night at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Legacy jumped out to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter, but the game was tied 14-14 at halftime.
The Red Raiders scored two touchdowns in the first minutes of the second half to create some separation for their second straight victory.
It was homecoming night for Legacy. Aneesia Blackburn was named the homecoming queen. Senior football player La’Brendo Flowers was selected as the homecoming king.