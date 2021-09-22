Ka'
TICKETS
Tickets are sold online only, there will be no cash sales at the gate. If there are tickets still available, a QR Code will be available at the gate to purchase tickets online (https://tylerisd.brushfire.com/tylerhs/).
Pre-sale ticket prices are: reserved $8, adult general admission $5, and student general admission $3.
Gate ticket prices are: Game Day reserved $10, and Game Day general admission $8.
Ticket purchase subject to a convenience fee.
All gates will open 1 ½ hours prior to kick off.
Parking will be limited due to the East Texas State Fair.
Season Ticket Holders will show their season ticket card to the gate attendant for admittance. We ask that all season ticket holders enter the stadium at Gate 2 on the home side of the stadium.
• Crossover from either side of the stadium is prohibited.
• Passes accepted — Tyler ISD Employee Badge (Employee Only), 7-5A District Passes, and THSCA.
• The Tyler ISD Clear Bag Policy will be in effect at the stadium.