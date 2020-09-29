While it was not the debut Tyler High coach Ricklan Holmes had hoped for, the Lions coach did see some positives against Texas High on Thursday.
“I think we are going to be productive on the offensive side of the ball,” Holmes said whose team fell to the Tigers 41-21. “Going into the season we knew we had some guys who can get it done. The offensive line did a great job of blocking and protecting all night. We just have to finish on all of our long drives and put points on the board.”
Earning co-Offensive Player of the Week honors against Texas High were sophomore wide receiver Makavion Potts and senior quarterback Ken’Yontae Pinkard.
Potts snagged nine catches for 156 yards and a 41-yard touchdown reception. He also had two carries for two yards.
Pinkard, in his first varsity start at QB, hit on 17 of 30 passing attempts for 236 yards and two TDs. He added 50 yards and a TD on 13 carries.
Defensively, senior safety Tra Ates had six solo tackles, five assists and two tackles for loss.
The Special Teams honor went to junior punter/kicker Baylor Gonzalez, who averaged 38.5 yards on four punts and also made a tackle.
Senior running back Kameron Medlock earned the Lion Heart Award. He had 75 yards rushing on 13 attempts.
The Lions offense produced 21 first downs with 365 total yards (236 rushing, 129 passing). Tyler High gave up 23 first downs and 371 total yards (263 rushing, 108 passing).
Tyler High did turn in a 97-yard drive on 10 plays.
Tyler’s offensive line starters include: senior center LeTavion Erwin, junior guard Sergio Munoz, junior guard Cornelius Hartsfield, sophomore tackle Avery Coleman and junior tackle Ka’Darius Tave.
Senior Alijah Johnson and senior Preston Johnson had sacks for the Lions.
RANKINGS
TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com has the Lions ranked No. 42 after a preseason ranking of No. 27 in Class 5A Division I. Longview is now No. 10 after a 40-13 loss to Temple. Texas High moved up two spots to No. 18 in 5A, D-II.
After defeating Lufkin, 70-32, Tyler Legacy moved from No. 70 in the Class 6A rankings to No. 33. Lufkin fell from No. 11 to No. 25 in Class 5A Division I.
TexasFootball.com has the Red Raiders favored by 27 points.
TICKETS
Friday’s game between Tyler High (0-1) and Tyler Legacy is (1-0) is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Red Raiders are the home team.
Ticket sales are online only, there will be no cash sales at the gate. If there are tickets still available, a QR Code will be available at the gate to purchase tickets online.
Go to https://tylersports.rankonesport.com/Website/Main and click on either TYLER LIONS or TYLER LEGACY.
All gates will open two hours prior to kick off to allow spectators time to enter the stadium safely.
Season ticket holders will show their season ticket card to the gate attendant for admittance. The season ticket holders are asked to enter the stadium at Gate 2 on the home side of the stadium.
There will be a total of 1,500 tickets for home side and 2,100 for visitors, with all tickets being general admission. Due to the capacity restrictions, Tyler High and Tyler Legacy fans may purchase tickets on the home or visitor sides of the stadium — Home Side: Enter through Gates 1 or 3 only; Visitor Side: Enter through Gate 7 only. (If you purchase a ticket for the visitors side, you will not be able to enter the stadium on the home side. You will only be able to enter at Gate 7)
Other notes:
• Parents of football, band, drill team, cheer, spirit groups, and student athletic trainer’s ticket sales begin: midnight Sunday, the week of the game, using a code assigned to each organization and you may purchase up to 4 tickets;
• Students, employees and general public ticket sales begin: midnight Wednesday, the week of the game and you may purchase up to 4 tickets;
• No passes will be accepted, including TISD employee badges, district passes, or any other form of free entry. All entry must be ticketed and accounted for.
Tickets Per UIL/TEA requirements, schools not following these guidelines are subject to sanctions, including suspension of contests or discontinuation of public access to games, by local UIL District Executive Committee and/or UIL State Executive Committee:
• Spectators must wear face coverings at all times;
• Spectators must answer no to the COVID-19 screening questions before entry;
• The TISD Clear Bag Policy will be in effect at the stadium;
• No tailgating for the 2020-21 season on TISD property;
• Away game ticket information will be sent weekly by your respective coach with the opponent’s ticketing information.
