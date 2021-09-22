For 2 ½ games, the Tyler defense has stepped up and senior Ka'Darius Tave has been one of the key players.
"I've really been impressed with our defense (since the second half of the Tyler Legacy game) and you see on film how much we have improved," Tave.
Tave has been doing his part, playing havoc with opposing teams offensive line, plus spending time in the backfield to disrupt plays. A couple of times in both the Nacogdoches and Mesquite Horns games, Tave was in the backfield with hands on both the quarterback, who was trying to hand off the ball, and running back, who was trying to get the ball. Needless to say, Tave crashing the party resulted in tackles for losses.
In three games (Tave did not play in the opener against Texas High), the 6-1, 235 senior has totaled 18 tackles, along with three sacks and three tackles for loss. He also has caused four hurries on the QBs, while recovering two fumbles and causing a fumble.
Tave lines up at different places along the defensive line.
"My official position is defensive end, but move around depending on the situation," Tave said.
He added there is nothing live sacking a quarterback.
"It is amazing, especially late in the game," Tave said. "It helps the team and the crowd feeds off it."
