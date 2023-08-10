The Tyler Lady Lions finished 2-1 in pool play on Thursday during the first day of the Tyler ISD Invitational Volleyball Tournament at the Lions Den.
North Lamar won Pool F with a 3-0 record, followed the Lady Lions (2-1), Jacksonville (1-2) and Center (0-3).
First place came down to THS and North Lamar with the Pantherettes win in the third set, 25-21, 17-25, 25-17.
The Lady Lions scored wins over Center (25-19, 25-14) and Jacksonville (25-17, 25-19).
North Lamar won over Jacksonville (25-16, 25-8) and Center (25-12, 26-24). Jacksonville won over Center (25-22, 25-16).
The tournament continues on Friday and Saturday.
Other pool winners were Tyler Legacy (Pool A, 3-0), Lindale (Pool B, 3-0), Leander Glenn (Pool C, 3-0), Princeton (Pool D, 3-0), Texas High (Pool E, 3-0), Bryan Rudder (Pool G, 3-0) and Texarkana Pleasant Grove (Pool H, 3-0).
Friday will also be pool play. Those pools will be determined by Thursday’s results, and Friday’s results will determine which bracket teams will be placed in on Saturday.
The Lady Lions are in Pool C on Friday with Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Princeton and Chapel Hill.
Tyler ISD Invitational Volleyball
Thursday's Results
Pool A — Tyler Legacy def. Chapel Hill, 2-0 (25-11, 25-10); New Diana def. West Rusk, 2-1 (23-25, 25-23, 25-17); Tyler Legacy def. West Rusk, 2-0 (25-14, 25-8); West Rusk def. Chapel Hill, 2-0 (25-19, 25-22); Chapel Hill def. New Diana, 2-0 (25-16, 25-20); Tyler Legacy def. New Diana, 2-0 (25-17, 25-9).
Pool B — Lindale def. Bullard, 2-0 (25-13, 25-21); Troup def. Pittsburg, 2-0 (25-12, 25-16); Bullard def. Pittsburg, 2-0 (25-21, 25-18); Lindale def. Troup, 2-0 (25-9, 25-16); Lindale def. Pittsburgh, 2-0 (25-16, 25-5); Troup def. Bullard, 2-0 (25-20, 25-23).
Pool C — Leander Glenn def. China Spring, 2-0 (25-17, 27-25); Brownsboro def. Beckville, 2-0 (25-16, 25-13); China Springs def. Brownsboro, 2-0 (25-21, 25-14); Leander Glenn def. Beckville, 2-0 (25-12, 25-16); Leander Glenn def. Brownsboro, 2-0 (25-17, 25-22); China Springs def. Beckville, 2-0 (25-9, 25-10).
Pool D — Princeton def. Van, 2-1 (24-26, 25-17, 25-15); Sanger def. Marshall, 2-0 (25-8, 25-12); Van def. Marshall, 2-0 (25-10, 25-15); Princeton def. Sanger, 2-0 (25-21, 25-23); Princeton def. Marshall, 2-0 (25-22, 25-23); Sanger def. Van.
Pool E — Gilmer def. Mount Pleasant, 2-0 (25-20, 25-13); Texas High def. Rusk, 2-0 (25-15, 25-21); Gilmer def. Rusk, 2-1 (25-16, 21-25, 25-14); Texas High def. Mount Pleasant, 2-0 (25-16, 25-14); Rusk def. Mount Pleasant, 2-0 (25-19, 25-17); Texas High def. Gilmer, 2-1 (24-26, 25-22, 25-23).
Pool F — Tyler def. Center, 2-0 (25-19, 25-14); North Lamar def. Jacksonville, 2-0 (25-16, 25-8); Tyler def. Jacksonville, 2-0 (25-17, 25-19); North Lamar def. Center, 2-0 (25-12, 26-24); Jacksonville def. Center, 2-0 (25-22, 25-16); North Lamar def. Tyler, 2-1 (25-21, 17-25, 25-17).
Pool G — Bryan Rudder def. Dallas W.T. White, 2-0 (25-6, 25-14); Edgewood def. New Boston, 2-0 (25-13, 25-22); Bryan Rudder def. New Boston, 2-0 (25-21, 25-13); Edgewood def. Dallas W.T. White, 2-0 (25-18, 25-16); Dallas W.T. White def. New Boston, 2-0 (25-13, 25-15); Bryan Rudder def. Edgewood, 2-0 (25-15, 25-19).
Pool H — Texarkana Pleasant Grove def. Kilgore, 2-0 (25-15, 25-22); Pine Tree def. Mineola, 2-0 (25-13, 25-19); Texarkana Pleasant Grove def. Pine Tree, 2-0 (25-12, 25-15); Kilgore def. Mineola, 2-1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-10); Pine Tree def. Mineola, 2-1 (25-13, 22-25, 25-15); Texarkana Pleasant Grove def. Mineola.
Bracket play will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday. The Gold Bracket and Bronze A Bracket will be played at Tyler Legacy. The Silver Bracket and Bronze B Bracket will be played at Tyler High.
The championships for both Bronze Brackets are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday. The championships for the Gold Bracket and Silver Bracket will be at 2 p.m. Saturday.