With one week in the books, the Tyler Lions are already looking forward to week 2 and their football scrimmage with the Terrell Tigers.
The Lions gathered on Saturday morning for their Media Day, which included taking team shots and individual portraits.
"Practices are going great; We are working to improve each day," Tyler all-everything junior Derrick McFall said. "We have a lot of weapons on our team, just to name a few Montrell Wade, Xavier Tatum. Really everyone is important — because it is a team game. Everyone plays a part in winning."
McFall plays all over the field, running back, wide receiver, quarterback. He also returns kicks and will play defensive back if necessary.
With school starting Monday, Tyler head coach Ricklan Holmes said workouts will switch from a 5 a.m. start to 6 a.m. He also added for the most part he has been pleased with the practices.
"It has been an exciting first week — it is getting us back in full swing," Holmes said. "We are continuing to do what we have been doing during the summer — getting back in the groove so we can take care of business.
"For the most part I was pleased. The first two days were good; Wednesday and Thursday were sluggish, but Friday we picked it back up and the excitement returned and we had a good practice."
The varsity scrimmage is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Terrell Memorial Stadium (1300 W. Moore, 75160). The JV and freshmen are slated to play at 5:30 p.m.
The Lions will open their 2022 regular season campaign on Aug. 26 at Marshall. Kickoff is on tap for 7:30 p.m.
LIONS TALES — Makavion Potts was in a walking boot and Holmes said Potts "has a little injury and it will likely keep him out the first two games." Holmes said he did not want to rush Potts back so he will be ready for District 7-5A Division I, which begins on Sept. 15 against North Mesquite in Tyler. Potts had 41 catches for 704 yards and four touchdowns last season and 45 catches for 655 yards as a sophomore. He will be a senior. ... Ahstin Watkins, who transferred at mid-term from Chapel Hill to THS last year and played for the Lions basketball team and went through spring training, has transferred Holmes said. Watkins, who has committed to Alcorn State, is at Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt. ... McFall, who is a four-star recruit and the No. 11-ranked athlete nationally with offers from the likes of Alabama, Michigan State, Texas, Penn State, Texas A&M, Baylor and Arkansas, threw for 482 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 538 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 26 passes for 531 yards and four touchdowns last season as a sophomore. The junior has visited Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama, with plans to visit many more colleges. McFall said, "I will for sure be at the Texas-Alabama game (11 a.m., Sept. 10 in Austin)." ... Wade has committed to Boston College.