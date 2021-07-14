TYLER GRACE COMMUNITY COUGARS
Coach: Norman Thompson (4th year, 15-17)
District: TAPPS Division II District 2
Stadium: Orville Rogers Field at Clyde-Perkins Stadium, 3001 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701 (Capacity: 1,507; year opened: 2008)
2019 result: 5-6
Returning letterman/starters: 20/11 (5 offensive/6 defensive)
Offense: Spread
Notable returning starters: WR/FS Joshua Murray (starter on both sides of the ball) ... QB Price Williams (threw for 1,662 yards, 17 touchdowns) ... C Aidan Stinson ... K/P/WR/LB Alex Quintero ... LB Smith Pruitt ... NG Grant Melton ... DT/RB Brooks Bays ...
Defense: 50
2019 Outlook: Coach Thompson is optimistic about the season. "Hope to get better everyday," Thompson said. "If we can stay healthy we have a chance to be in the mix." ... Alex Quintero could easily have the nickname of "Slash" has he is a kicker/punter/wide receiver/linebacker. He is one of the most versatile players in East Texas and Thompson calls him one of the top kickers in the area. ... According to Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine, Grace is picked fifth in TAPPS Division II District 2. Dallas Christian is the favorite, followed by Dallas Bishop Dunne and Bullard Brook Hill. McKinney Christian is picked fifth.
Did You Know?: The Cougars and Brook Hill had a shootout last year in Tyler with the Guard winning 33-28. This year, the rivals are scheduled to meet on Oct. 30 once again at Clyde-Perkins Stadium. ... Joseph Walker is the Director of Athletics. ... Grace Community School was founded by Grace Community Church in 1973 and began with an enrollment of 60 students in grades 2-12. With the completion of the high school building in 1996, Grace expanded to two locations keeping the elementary on Old Jacksonville Road and moving the junior high and high school to University Boulevard. Today the school exists as a Junior Kindergarten -12th grade, coeducational, college-preparatory day school with selective admissions.