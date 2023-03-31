Ronnie "Bo" Lee Sr., who was one of the best players to don a John Tyler jersey and went on to play 15 years in the NFL, has passed away, family and friends said.
Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Evergreen Memorial Park. It will be under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Apostle Jacob McKenzie will perform the service.
"His death was a shock to many of us ...," Walter Abercrombie, Baylor Associate Athletics Director, said via email. "This is heartbreaking news for those who knew Ronnie and were familiar with his health struggles post-football. Please keep his family in your prayers."
Lee, 66, was born on Dec. 24, 1956 to the late Ernest and Dell Lee in Little Rock, Arkansas. He passed away on March 26 in Fort Worth.
Lee was a 1975 graduate of John Tyler High School. He received his Bachelors Degree from Baylor University. He was a three-sport athlete at JT, football, basketball and track.
In 1979, he was drafted in the third round as a tight end by the Miami Dolphins. He played in Super Bowl 19 for the Dolphins and after playing for ten years for the Dolphins and two year for the Atlanta Falcons, he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 1991.
He was preceded in death by brother, Anthony Lee and sister, Ada Lee Smith.
He is survived by his wife Denise Lee of Fort Worth; sons: Ronnie Lee Jr. of Fort Worth, LaWhalen (wife Rosie) Lee of Dallas; daughters: Danika Lee of Fort Worth, Rhonnie Lee (husband Benjamin) of Missouri, Shenna Lee of Florida and Tameka Jones of Tyler; brothers: Ernest (wife Carol) Lee Jr. of Longview; sisters: Marva Young and Phyllis (Sherman) Johnson both of Tyler, and Cynthia Wright of Irving; six grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.