FORNEY — The 2022 season came to an end for the Tyler Lions on Thursday night at City Bank Stadium, falling to the Forney Jackrabbits, 57-13, in a District 7-5A Division I football game.
That was concern for Tyler senior quarterback Tyler Jones was taken by ambulance from the game. He was sacked with 2:33 on the clock in the third quarter and he lay on the turf for more than 20 minutes as trainers stabilized him. Jones was then taken by the Gator to the ambulance once it arrived.
Forney (7-3, 5-2) finishes third in District 7-5A Division I and advances to bi-district to play the No. 2 seed from District 8-5A Division I next week. The Jackrabbits will play either Port Arthur Memorial, Humble Kingwood Park or Barbers Hill.
The Lions will miss the playoffs, finishing with a 2-8 overall record and sixth in the league with a 2-5 mark.
Forney took a 36-6 advantage at halftime.
Tyler did have some nice plays in the first half. Speedster Derrick McFall broke free behind the Forney secondary, hauling a 55 pass from Tyler Jones. However, the point-after attempt was blocked and returned for two points by Aaron Flowers as the Lions trailed 16-8 with 6:48 of the first quarter.
Also, Zachuan Williams also had an interception and Montrell Wade had an 18-yard dash.
In the fourth quarter, Ashad Walker hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass from JaBralyn Williams. Jhoscar Lara made the PAT.
Jones connected on 5 of 17 for 83 yards and a TD. Williams was 6 of 14 for 59 yards and a TD.
Froney used two three quarterbacks. Paine threw for 102 yards and Kyle Crawford threw for 112 yards.
---
Forney 57, Tyler 13
Tyler 6 0 0 7 — 13
Forney 22 14 14 7 — 57
First Quarter
FOR_Kofi Eduful 46 pass from Brent Paine (Brayden Newell kick), 8:41.
FOR_Will Wimberly 35 pass from Paine (Newell kick), 7:49.
TYL_Derrick McFall 55 pass from Tyler Jones (kick blocked), 6:48.
FOR_Aaron Flowers return of blocked extra point attempt, 6:48.
FOR_Kevin Espinal 17 run (kick failed), 5:02.
Second Quarter
FOR_Alijah Merkson 45 pass from Kyle Crawford (Newell kick), 1:17.
FOR_Ronnie Harrison 13 pass from Paine (Newell kick), :27.
Third Quarter
FOR_Ashton Ford 9 run (Newell kick), 9:40.
FOR_Alex Perin 28 run (Newell kick), :07.
Fourth Quarter
TYL_Ashad Walker 12 pass from JaBralyn Williams (Jhoscar Lara kick), 7:04.
FOR_Kevin Espinal 40 run (Newell kick), 6:36.
A_2,000.
___
TH FH
First downs 10 26
Total Net Yards 107 505
Rushes-yards 17-(-25) 44-291
Passing 132 214
Comp-Att-Int 11-31-0 8-20-1
Punts 4-49.5 1-45.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 5-65 2-15
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tyler, Montrell Wade 1-18, JaMichael Cooper 2-10, Derrick McFall 2-0, De'Marion Dewberry 2-(minus 8), Team 1-(minus 14), Tyler Jones 9-(minus 31). Forney, Kevin Espinal 7-93, Javian Osborne 9-85, Jayden Brown 11-57, Kyle Crawford 4-21, Alijah Merkson 2-15, Brent Paine 2-14, Kyle Bricker 1-10, Team 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Tyler, Tyler Jones 5-17-0-83, JaBralyn Williams 6-14-0-49. Forney, Kyle Crawford 5-10-1-112, Brent Paine 3-10-0-102.
RECEIVING_Tyler, Derrick McFall 4-66, Ja'Davion Lacy 3-29, Ashad Walker 2-25, JaMichael Cooper 2-12. Forney, Kofi Eduful 2-67, Ronnie Harrison 2-21, Alijah Merkson 1-45, Will Wimberly 1-35, Alex Perin 1-28, Ashton Ford 1-8.