While there have been a lot of changes in 2020, one thing that is constant is the need for North American waterfowl habitat conservation and local hunters for their chance to do their part and that happens at the Tyler Ducks Unlimited banquet and auction Tuesday at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler.
DU continues to be a major player in waterfowl conservation and research in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and local banquets in Texas last year raised a combine $10 million that protected more than 7,400 acres of habitat, including $4 million for nesting habitat in Canada.
Last year’s Tyler banquet attracted more than 400 and grossed more than $105,000, ranking it as a 2019 President’s Roll of Honor chapter and the top East Texas chapter. Revenue from the banquet was earmarked for the Gulf Coast initiative.
Texas is an important winter site for waterfowl, nesting 90 percent of the ducks and 75 percent of the snow geese that come down the Central Flyway. Through the years DU has spent $73 million in the state to help conserve 265,000 acres.
Currently DU is working with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation to seek a North American Wetlands Conservation Act grant to protect 400 acres of bottomlands in East Texas. This is critical because almost two-thirds of the bottomlands habitat in the region has been lost.
The organization is also working on projects in the Panhandle, and partnered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on almost $26 million worth of restoration work on 60,000 acres at McFaddin, Texas Point and Anahuac national wildlife refuges damaged by Hurricane Harvey.
The Tyler banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. Auction items include the DU shotgun of the year, a Baretta A400 Xtreme Plus, and the artist of the year print, First Wave by Bob Hautman.
Tickets are $60 for singles, $80 for couples, $20 for youth and are available online at www.ducks.org/texas/events until Monday and at the door Tuesday. Sponsor tables are also available.
By city regulations those attending will be required to wear masks at the event, but not at the tables.