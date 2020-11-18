This weekend marks the last opportunity for the public to visit the Tyler Civic Theatre and see the dramatic and comedic classic: "Steel Magnolias."
"Steel Magnolias" is a play about six women, who have been friends for years. One of the character’s salon business serves as the primary set and gathering place for the group where they come to gossip and share their lives.
“Through the middle of all of this, there’s a diagnosis that takes place in the middle of the show,” director of the play, Allison McGee said. “It’s about how all of them go about dealing with the emotions that come with when one of our loved ones is in danger or in harm’s way, and how they support each other whenever something like that happens. It’s a beautiful story, and it’s very funny.”
McGee said at the beginning of the production, the cast questioned whether or not to continue preparation for the play because of the COVID-19 outbreak. After meeting with the board, the team felt it was safe to move forward.
“They’ve had people coming in and fumigate every night, they wipe seats before shows, after shows,” McGee said. “We quarter off a lot of seats so that social distancing is in place, we require our audience to wear masks during it. So far I’ve been really pleased, because our audiences have been open to that.”
McGee said that even though the story and small cast was chosen because of precautions due to COVID-19, it has created fringe benefits for the actors.
“It’s really kind of visceral,” said McGee. “Because it’s a small cast, they were able to bond very quickly, so the friendships are very easy to portray because they are all really friends. It’s been cool to have a cast bond so quickly and then for them to be able to use those friendships to strengthen the relationships on stage.”
At the end of the day, McGee said that she just wants to create a space for her audience to get out of the house and have a good time.
“That’s the biggest thing that I hope,” McGee said. “That we’re able to provide a place where the community can just sit and laugh and breathe and feel connected for a little bit.”
The show runs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The final show is a matineeat 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Those interested in getting tickets can call the Tyler Civic theatre box office at 903-592-0561 or by going to TylerCivicTheatre.com and clicking “Buy Tickets.”