Tyler High School celebrated their own Lady Lions seniors and also the Whitehouse LadyCats seniors during the final night of the volleyball regular season.
Before the District 15-5A match, the Lady Lions presented the LadyCat seniors with red roses. Both fans applauded the sportsmanship between the two Smith County schools.
The Lady Lions seniors are Maniya Simpson, Ahnesty Shurme, Amaya Moon, Ashawnti Fields and Kristen Williams. They introduced after the game and posed with photos with their families.
As far as the match, Whitehouse scored a 3-0 win over the Lady Lions on Tuesday.
Whitehouse won 25-7, 25-18, 25-12 at the THS Gymnasium.
The LadyCats improve to 29-11 overall and finish third in district with an 11-3 record. Hallsville won the district title with a 13-1 record, followed by Texas High (12-2). Longview placed fourth at 8-6.
The Lady Lions finish their season at 17-25 and 3-11.
"It was a difficult season with the injuries, but I was proud of my team," Tyler Coach Claudia Viramontes said. "There was improvement during the season and they played with heart."
The LadyCats will move on into the playoffs. Whitehouse Coach Britney Nordin said her team will play their bi-district match either Monday or Tuesday.
Leading Whitehouse against Tyler were Camden Bizot (3 aces, 11 digs), Madyson Nunez (2 aces), London Wiseman (8 kills), Raylee Rios (7 kills), Megan Cooley (6 kills, 14 digs) and Gabie Patterson (11 digs).
Whitehouse also won the JV (25-8, 25-11) and frosh (25-11, 25-9).
Whitehouse JV and freshman finished up their successful season tonight. The JV finished as undefeated district champs (14-0) and an overall record of 28-5. The freshman finished as district champs as well (13-1) and an overall record of 28-3.