TYLER BISHOP T.K. GORMAN CATHOLIC CRUSADERS
Coach: Brady McCoy (2nd year, 2-8)
District: TAPPS Division III/IV District 2
Stadium: McCallum Stadium, 405 ESE Loop 323, Tyler, Texas 75701 (Capacity: 1,000; year opened: 1958)
2019 result: 2-8
Returning letterman/starters: 9/(9 offensive/7 defensive)
Offense: Spread Pistol
Notable Returning Players: WR/DB Dozie Ifeadi, Sr. (6-3, 195) ... ATH Anthany Smith, Sr. (5-7, 165) ... DB Darryl Jones, Sr. (5-10, 175) ... TE/DE Ariel Llubers, Sr. (6-3, 210) ...
Notable Transfers: QB Cor'Drell Radway, Jr. (from All Saints) ... LB/RB Keith Rockwell, Soph. (5-9, 220) ... OLB/WR Donovan Dodd, Sr. (6-3, 200) ... ILB/RB Amare Howard, Sr., (5-10, 205) ... OL Aaron Ekwuruke, Soph. (6-4, 260) ...
Defense: 4-3
2019 Outlook: Brady McCoy begins his second season as the helm of the Crusaders. After playing numerous freshmen last year, Bishop Gorman will have more experience in 2020. ... WR Dozie Ifeadi is a highly recruited player. He has speed to burn with glue-like hands. He is rated in Texas Top 300 by Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine. Ifeadi has offers from Houston, UTSA, Liberty, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Houston Baptist, Lamar and Lehigh. ... McCoy said last season was a wake up call for a lot of the players, and with it being the first time some of them have stepped into that big of a role on a Friday night. "It was an eye opening season," McCoy said. "We as a program have used this offseason to grow physically and mentally. Going forward in the 2020 season, I have been greatly pleased with the dedication that our guys have put in for the film study during the pandemic." ... The Crusaders were not able to have spring training as well as delay in the summer workouts. ... "Our guys have come in with a different level of focus, and mentality to workouts everyday,' McCoy said. "As far as the outlook on this season, going into a new district and a new division the level of competition is very level I believe. ... With the year of growth in our program from top to bottom along with the addition of some more guys on our football team. I am very optimistic about what the season will look like and what we will be able to do on the field this season."
Did You Know?: Gorman won the 1995 TAPPS Class 2A state championship with a 35-18 win over Hallettsville Sacred Heart. ... Mike Lee is the Bishop Gorman Director of Athletics. ...