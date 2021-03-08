Pine Tree's Merrick Taylor earned individual medalist honors with a two-shot victory over Texas High's Thomas Curry at the Pirates' annual Twisted 54 Golf Tournament.
The event was held Friday at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview (36 holes) and Saturday at The Tempest Golf Club near Liberty City (18 holes).
Coaches were allowed to bring six players to the event. All six play 54 holes, but on the first day coaches have to decide which player they want in the medalist spot and his score does not count toward the team score.
Taylor had rounds of 65, 67 and 75 for his 207. Curry opened with a 65, but had a 70 and a 74 to finish.
Texas High won the team title with an 882 total. Hallsville was secodn at 980 and Spring Hill finished third with a 1,024.
---
Twisted 54 Golf Tournament
Hosted by Pine Tree High School
Wood Hollow Golf Course, Longview (36 holes)
The Tempest Golf Club, Gladewater (18 holes)
Individual Results — Merrick Taylor, Pine Tree 207; Thomas Curry, Texas High 209; Camden Robertson, Texas High 21; Carter Maneth, Texas High 217; Luke Emerson, Home School 219; Trent Pollard, Lake Dallas 221; Kip Childress, Sulphur Springs 224; Logan Moore, New Diana 225; Matthew Peterson, Mount Pleasant 226; Jack Wilson, Texas High 227; Nick Smith, Hallsville 228; Jackson Patterson, Texas High 229; Sam Benson, New Diana 233; Connor Mayeux, Pine Tree 233; John Patterson, Texas High 233; Jake Ficher, Lindale 234; George Burrows, Mount Pleasant 236; Grant Mohesky, Sulphur Springs 237; Brett Middlebrook, Lead Academy 238; Brady Sisk, Mount Pleasant 234; Mark French, Spring Hill 244; Ben Williams, Hallsville 247; Cade Cook, Denton Ryan 248; Nathan William,s Hallsville 248; Kylan Liedtke, Pine Tree 248; Carson Kraus, Spring Hill 250; Kade Strickland, Mount Pleasant 251; Luke Hurst, Spring Hill 251; Caleb Kesting, Sulphur Springs 251; Cade Gilliland, Pine Tree 253; Cooper Wright, Hallsville 254; Corbin McGarvey, Hallsville 255; Cameron Reed, Hallsville 256; Chris Franklin, Troup 257; Marshall Daugbjerg, Pine Tree 260; Hudson Parr, Trinity School of Texas 262; Aden Fite, Longview 266; Sam Sloan, Mount Pleasant 266; Rylan Brewer, Sulphur Springs 270; Dawson Windschitl, New Diana 271; Keagan Jordan, Longview 272; Reese Malone, Spring Hill 274; Peyton Vickers, New Diana 278; Quinton Warren, Lake Dallas 279; Collin Small, Home School 280; Grant Hockenberry, Longview 280; Ethan Maloy, Lake Dallas 282; Noah Neal, Pleasant Grove 282; Marshall Bodenheimer, Spring Hill 284; Luke Dietze, Sulphur Springs 284; David Jensen, Lake Dallas 291; Nick Bodenheimer, Spring Hill 291; Whit Addington, Pleasant Grove 293; Elijah Orozco, Denton Ryan 295; Jace Lovelady, Troup 296; Aiden Wendt, Denton Ryan 297; Jack Taylor, Trinity School of Texas 298; Grayson Hampton, Troup 307; Alan Eeds, Troup 307; Preston Hatfield, Longview 309; Mac Capps, Pleasant Grove 318; Gage Bussey, Trinity School of Texas 319; Charles Boyd, Troup 321; Bradley Adams, Troup 327; Brayden Strong, Longview 343; Palmer Mann, Trinity School of Texas 352; Christian Willis, Lake Dallas WD; Samuel Sherman, Longview, DNF