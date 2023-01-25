Destinee McDowell scored on an inside drive with 1.4 seconds on the clock, topping off an 8-0 run in the final 64 seconds as No. 2 Trinity Valley edged the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies, 64-63, in a Region XIV women's basketball game on Wednesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Apache Ladies led for most of the second half and has much as nine-point advantage but TVCC gradually whittled away at the deficit. Two turnovers in the final helped erase the Tyler lead.
Ashanti Barnes' inside bucket brought TVCC within 63-62 with 41.7 seconds showing but not convert the typing free throw. Anahlynn Murray grabbed the rebound for TJC.
Tyler worked the clock down, but turned the ball over with 20.1 seconds showing.
Trinity Valley worked the clock down to 12.1 seconds before Lady Cardinals Coach Precious Ivy took a timeout.
TVCC worked the ball around and with Tyler leading No. 2 Trinity Valley 63-62, the ball appeared to go out on Trinity Valley guard Kaila Kelley's foot near midcourt, but the official ruled that the ball stayed with the Lady Cardinals with 4.6 seconds showing.
After a TVCC timeout, Trinity Valley worked the ball inside to McDowell, who hit the short jumper. Tyler had one more chance but the 3-pointer from the corner missed the mark.
McDowell, a sophomore from Cedar Hill, had a game-high 20 points, plus nine rebounds.
TJC had four players in double figures, led by Fanta Kone with 15 points. She was followed by Kiana Bennett (14), Atria Dumas (12) and Lillian Jackson (10).
Fonte added eight rebounds with five each from Jackson and Dumas. Sian Phipps had five blocks with Jackson adding two.
Others scoring for TJC were Victoria Dixon (8) and Murray (4).
Also scoring for TVCC were Kaila Kelley (11), Briana Peguero (10), Makiyah McCollister (7), Barnes (7), Abby Cater (7) and Lafaedria Green (2).
TJC was 11 of 14 at the free throw line and TVCC was 8 of 13.
Trinity Valley was 2 of 9 from 3-point (2 by McCollister) and Tyler was 4 of 13 (4 by Bennett).
Kone had four steals with three each by Bennett and Murray. Dixon and Dumas had two each.
Each team had 23 turnovers.
TJC returns to play on Saturday, traveling to Carthage to meet Panola at 2 p.m.