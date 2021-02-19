Saturday, Feb. 20
TV
Auto Racing
Xfinity: The Super Start Batteries 188 4 p.m. FS1
AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship 6 p.m. NBCSN
College Baseball
Northeastern at Wake Forest 5 p.m. ACCN
College Basketball: Men
Michigan State at Indiana 11 a.m. ESPN
Central Florida at Tulane 11 a.m. ESPN2
La Salle at Saint Joseph's 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Kentucky at Tennessee noon CBS
Boston at Colgate noon CBSSN
Connecticut at Villanova noon FOX
Vanderbilt at Alabama noon SECN
Notre Dame at Syracuse 1 p.m. ACCN
Texas Tech at Kansas 1 p.m. ESPN
Missouri at South Carolina 1 p.m. ESPN2
George Mason at VCU 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
West Virginia at Texas 2 p.m. ABC
BYU at Loyola Marymount 2 p.m. CBSSN
Illinois at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. FOX
Georgia at Florida 2:30 p.m. SECN
Auburn at LSU 3 p.m. ESPN
Stanford at Washington State 3 p.m. ESPN2
Duquesne at Richmond 3:30 p.m. NBCSN
Purdue at Nebraska 4:30 p.m. BTN
Seton Hall at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. CBSSN
Louisville at North Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN
Oklahoma at Iowa State 5 p.m. ESPN2
Arizona at Southern California 5 p.m. FOX
Mississippi State at Mississippi 5 p.m. SECN
San Diego State at Fresno State 6:30 p.m. CBSSN
DePaul at St. John's 6:30 p.m. FS1
Virginia at Duke 7 p.m. ESPN
San Diego at Gonzaga 7 p.m. ESPN2
Colorado at Oregon State 7 p.m. ESPNU
Arkansas at Texas A&M 7:30 p.m. SECN
Utah at Oregon 8 p.m. PAC12N
Arizona State at UCLA 9 p.m. ESPN2
California at Washington 9 p.m. ESPNU
College Basketball: Women
Army at Navy 10 a.m. CBSSN
Illinois at Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN
Creighton at DePaul 1 p.m. FS1
Pro Basketball
Miami at LA Lakers 7:30 p.m. ABC
Boxing
Welterweight: Adrien Broner vs. Jovanie Santiago 8 p.m. SHO
Super-Featherweights: Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez (Super-Featherweights) 9 p.m. ESPN
Golf
PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational noon GOLF
PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational 2 p.m. CBS
College Gymnastics: Women
Rutgers at Minnesota 5 p.m. ESPNU
Pro Hockey: NHL
NY Rangers at Washington 11:30 a.m. NHLN
Vegas vs. Colorado, Stateline, Nev. 2 p.m. NBC
Chicago at Carolina 6 p.m. NHLN
Calgary at Edmonton 9 p.m. NHLN
Horse Racing
NYRA: The Saudi Cup, Undercards 7:30 a.m. FS1
NYRA: The Saudi Cup 11 a.m. FS1
NYRA: America's Day at the Races noon FS2
Rugby
NRL All-Star Game: Australian Indigenous All Stars Vs. New Zealand Maori All Stars 3 a.m. FS1
Sailing
America's Cup: The PRADA Cup Challenger Selection Series, Finals 9 p.m. NBCSN
Skiing
FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy 5:30 a.m. (Sunda) 5:30 a.m. NBCSN
Soccer: Men
Premier League: Chelsea at Southampton 6:25 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Burnley 8:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League: Everton at Liverpool 11:30 a.m. NBC
Serie A: Udinese at Parma 5:25 a.m. (Sunday) ESPNEWS
Tennis
WTA: The Australian Open, Jennifer Brady vs. Naomi Osaka, Championship 2:30 a.m. (Saturday) ESPN
ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Mixed Doubles Championship 4:30 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: The Australian Open, Men's Doubles Championship 10 p.m. TENNIS
ATP: The Australian Open, Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev, Championship 2:30 a.m (Sunday) ESPN
College Volleyball: Women
Wisconsin at Michigan State 1:30 p.m. BTN
Northwestern at Purdue 6:30 p.m. BTN