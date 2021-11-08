Wednesday, Nov. 10

TV

Auto/Motorsports Racing

FIM Motocross: The MX2 10:30 p.m. CBSSN

FIM Motocross: The MXGP 11:30 p.m. CBSSN

College Basketball: Men

Buffalo at Michigan 5:30 p.m. BTN

Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall 6 p.m. FS1

Youngstown St. at Penn St. 7:30 p.m. BTN

Penn at Florida St. 8 p.m. ACCN

Coppin St. at DePaul 8 p.m. FS1

College Basketball: Women

Southern Illinois at Tennessee 6 p.m. SECN

Pepperdine at UCLA 9 p.m. PAC12N

Pro Basketball: NBA

Detroit at Houston 6:45 p.m. ESPN

Dallas at Chicago 7 p.m. BSSW

Miami at LA Lakers 9:05 p.m. ESPN

College Football

Toledo at Bowling Green 6 p.m. CBSSN

Ball St. at Northern Illinois 6 p.m. ESPN2

Kent St. at Central Michigan 7 p.m. ESPNU

Texas Football Overdrive 8 p.m. LHN

Pro Football

The Star at Night 5:30 p.m. BSSW

Golf

Women's Amateur Asia Pacific midnight GOLF

EPGA Tour: Dubai Championship 4 a.m. (Thu) GOLF

Pro Hockey: NHL

Toronto at Philadelphia 6:30 p.m. NHLN

Nashville at Dallas 7:30 p.m. BSSW+

Minnesota at Arizona 9 p.m. TNT

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at The Races midnight FS2

College Soccer: Men

Big Ten SF: Michigan at Penn St. 11 a.m. BTN

Big Ten SF: Northwestern at Indiana 1 p.m. BTN

Atlantic Coast SF: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. ACCN

Atlantic Coast SF: Duke at Clemson 6 p.m. ACCN

Tennis

Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; ATP: Stockholm; WTA: Linz 5 a.m. TENNIS

WTA Finals Round Robin 7:30 p.m. TENNIS

WTA Finals; Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; ATP: Stockholm; WTA: Linz 5 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS

College Volleyball: Women

Georgia at Kentucky 5 p.m. ESPNU

South Carolina at Auburn 8 p.m. SECN

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

---

Streaming

College Basketball: Men

LeTourneau at Sam Houston 6:30 p.m. ESPN+

North Florida at Texas A&M 7 p.m. ESPN+

College Basketball: Women

Colorado at Oklahoma St. 6:30 p.m. ESPN+

 
 

