Wednesday, Dec. 8

TV

College Basketball: Men

Ball St. at Xavier 5:30 p.m. FS1

Lipscomb at Miami 6 p.m. ACCN

Indiana at Wisconsin 6 p.m. BTN

UConn at West Virginia 6 p.m. ESPN2

North Florida at Florida 6 p.m. SECN

UMBC at Georgetown 7:30 p.m. FS1

Cornell at Virginia Tech 8 p.m. ACCN

Michigan St. at Minnesota 8 p.m. BTN

Marquette at Kansas St. 8 p.m. ESPN2

Towson at Ohio St. 8 p.m. ESPNU

Wyoming at Arizona 9 p.m. PAC12N

College Basketball: Women

Iowa at Iowa St. 6 p.m. ESPNU

Pro Basketball: NBA

Milwaukee at Miami 6:45 p.m. ESPN

Brooklyn at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Dallas at Memphis 7 p.m. BSSW

Portland at Golden State 9:05 p.m. ESPN

Pro Football: NFL

The Star at Night 5:30 p.m. BSSW

Pro Hockey: NHL

Colorado at NY Rangers 6 p.m. NHLN

Dallas at Vegas 9 p.m. TNT

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

---

Streaming

College Basketball: Men

Dayton at SMU 7 p.m. ESPN+

SW Assembles at Tarleton St. 7 p.m. ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 7 p.m. ESPN+

Air Force at Montana 8 p.m. ESPN+

College Basketball: Women

Alcorn St. at Baylor 11 a.m. ESPN+

 
 

