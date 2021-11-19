Saturday, Nov. 20
TV
Auto Racing
Formula 1: Qatar Practice 3 4:44 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1: Qatar Qualifying 7:55 a.m. ESPN2
College Basketball: Men
Binghamton at UConn 11 a.m. FS1
Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Villanova vs. Tennessee noon ESPNEWS
Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Purdue vs. North Carolina 3 p.m. ESPNEWS
Farleigh Dickinson at St. John's 5 p.m. FS2
San Jose St. at Texas 5 p.m. LHN
W. Illinois at DePaul 7 p.m. FS2
Pro Basketball: NBA
Houston at New York 4 p.m. AT&T-SW
Charlotte at Atlanta 6:30 p.m. NBATV
Boxing
WBO Prelims: Undercard Bouts 6 p.m. ESPN2
College Cross Country: Men, Women
NCAA Division I Championship 9 a.m. ESPNU
Curling
U.S. Olympic Trials 5 p.m. NBCSN
College Football
Michigan St. at Ohio St. 11 a.m. ABC
Florida St. at Boston College 11 a.m. ACCN
Rutgers at Penn St. 11 a.m. BTN
Wofford at North Carolina 11 a.m. BSSW
UMass at Army 11 a.m. CBSSN
Wake Forest at Clemson 11 a.m. ESPN
Texas at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPN2
Texas Statcast 11 a.m. LHN
Harvard at Yale 11 a.m. ESPNU
Iowa St. at Oklahoma 11 a.m. FOX
New Mexico St. at Kentucky 11 a.m. SECN
Illinois at Iowa 1 p.m. FS1
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame 1:30 p.m. NBC
Washington at Colorado 2 p.m. PAC12N
Nebraska at Wisconsin 2:30 p.m. ABC
Michigan at Maryland 2:30 p.m. BTN
Arkansas at Alabama 2:30 p.m. CBS
East Carolina at Navy 2:30 p.m. CBSSN
SMU at Cincinnati 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Virginia at Pittsburgh 2:30 p.m. ESPN2
Syracuse at NC State 3 p.m. ACCN
Louisiana-Lafayette at Liberty 3 p.m. ESPNU
UCLA at Southern Cal 3 p.m. ESPNU
Florida at Missouri 3 p.m. SECN
Baylor at Kansas St. 4:30 p.m. FS1
Auburn at South Carolina 6 p.m. ESPN
California at Stanford 6 p.m. PAC12N
Oregon at Utah 6:30 p.m. ABC
Virginia Tech at Miami 6:30 p.m. ACCN
South Alabama at Tennessee 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Mississippi 6:30 p.m. SECN
Wyoming at Utah St. 7 p.m. CBSSN
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech 7 p.m. FOX
Louisiana-Monroe at LSU 8 p.m. ESPN2
New Mexico at Boise St. 8 p.m. FS1
Arizona St. at Oregon St. 9:30 p.m. ESPN
Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman 9:30 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
PGA Tour: RSM Classic noon GOLF
LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship 3 p.m. GOLF
EPGA Tour: DP World Tour Championship 12:30 a.m. (Sun) GOLF
Pro Hockey: NHL
New Jersey at Tampa Bay 3 p.m. NHLN
Pittsburgh at Toronto 6 p.m. NHLN
St. Louis at Dallas 7 p.m. BSSW
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 10:30 a.m. FS2
Soccer: Men
Premier: Chelsea at Leicester City 6:30 a.m. NBCSN
Serie A: Spezia at Atalanta 8 a.m. CBSSN
Premier: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa 9 a.m. NBCSN
Premier: West Ham United at Wolverhampton 9 a.m. USA
Premier: Arsenal at Liverpool 11:30 a.m. NBC
Soccer: Women
NWSL Final: Washington vs. Chicago 11 a.m. CBS
Swimming & Diving
Texas Diving Invitational 7 p.m. LHN
Texas Diving Invitational 8:15 p.m. LHN
Tennis
ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP Finals Singles Semifinal 7 a.m. TENNIS
ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal 11:30 a.m. TENNIS
ATP Finals Singles Semifinal 2 p.m. TENNIS
College Wrestling
Oklahoma State at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN
---
Radio
College Football
Texas at West Virginia, 10 a.m. (KYZS 1490-AM/95.7-FM, Tyler)
High School Football
Tyler Legacy vs. Cedar Hill at Arlington, 10:30 a.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 7 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Junior College Football
Tyler at New Mexico Military Institute, 3 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
---
Streaming
College Basketball
Stanford at Baylor noon ESPN+
Northern Arizona vs. UT Rio Grande Valley 1 p.m. ESPN+
MIT at Harvard 1 p.m. ESPN+
Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word 4 p.m. ESPN+
Winthrop at Vanderbilt 7 p.m. ESPN+
College Basketball: Women
Vermont at Navy 10 a.m. ESPN+
Arlington Baptist at SFA 2 p.m. ESPN+
Oklahoma St. at Rice 2 p.m. ESPN+
New Mexico at Houston 4 p.m. ESPN+
College Football
Charleston Southern at Georgia 11 a.m. ESPN+
Prairie View A&M at Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPN+
Tennessee St. at Mississippi St. 11 a.m. ESPN+
South Florida at Tulane 11 a.m. ESPN+
Texas St. at Coastal Carolina noon ESPN+
Arkansas St. at Georgia St. 1 p.m. ESPN+
UAB at UTSA 2:30 p.m. ESPN+
BYU at Georgia Southern 3 p.m. ESPN+
Rice at UTEP 3 p.m. ESPN+
Kansas at TCU 3 p.m. ESPN+
Temple at Tulsa 3 p.m. ESPN+
North Texas at Florida International 6 p.m. ESPN3