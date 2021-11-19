Saturday, Nov. 20

TV

Auto Racing

Formula 1: Qatar Practice 3 4:44 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1: Qatar Qualifying 7:55 a.m. ESPN2

College Basketball: Men

Binghamton at UConn 11 a.m. FS1

Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Villanova vs. Tennessee noon ESPNEWS

Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Purdue vs. North Carolina 3 p.m. ESPNEWS

Farleigh Dickinson at St. John's 5 p.m. FS2

San Jose St. at Texas 5 p.m. LHN

W. Illinois at DePaul 7 p.m. FS2

Pro Basketball: NBA

Houston at New York 4 p.m. AT&T-SW

Charlotte at Atlanta 6:30 p.m. NBATV

Boxing

WBO Prelims: Undercard Bouts 6 p.m. ESPN2

College Cross Country: Men, Women

NCAA Division I Championship 9 a.m. ESPNU

Curling

U.S. Olympic Trials 5 p.m. NBCSN

College Football

Michigan St. at Ohio St. 11 a.m. ABC

Florida St. at Boston College 11 a.m. ACCN

Rutgers at Penn St. 11 a.m. BTN

Wofford at North Carolina 11 a.m. BSSW

UMass at Army 11 a.m. CBSSN

Wake Forest at Clemson 11 a.m. ESPN

Texas at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPN2

Texas Statcast 11 a.m. LHN

Harvard at Yale 11 a.m. ESPNU

Iowa St. at Oklahoma 11 a.m. FOX

New Mexico St. at Kentucky 11 a.m. SECN

Illinois at Iowa 1 p.m. FS1

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame 1:30 p.m. NBC

Washington at Colorado 2 p.m. PAC12N

Nebraska at Wisconsin 2:30 p.m. ABC

Michigan at Maryland 2:30 p.m. BTN

Arkansas at Alabama 2:30 p.m. CBS

East Carolina at Navy 2:30 p.m. CBSSN

SMU at Cincinnati 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Virginia at Pittsburgh 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Syracuse at NC State 3 p.m. ACCN

Louisiana-Lafayette at Liberty 3 p.m. ESPNU

UCLA at Southern Cal 3 p.m. ESPNU

Florida at Missouri 3 p.m. SECN

Baylor at Kansas St. 4:30 p.m. FS1

Auburn at South Carolina 6 p.m. ESPN

California at Stanford 6 p.m. PAC12N

Oregon at Utah 6:30 p.m. ABC

Virginia Tech at Miami 6:30 p.m. ACCN

South Alabama at Tennessee 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Mississippi 6:30 p.m. SECN

Wyoming at Utah St. 7 p.m. CBSSN

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech 7 p.m. FOX

Louisiana-Monroe at LSU 8 p.m. ESPN2

New Mexico at Boise St. 8 p.m. FS1

Arizona St. at Oregon St. 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman 9:30 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

PGA Tour: RSM Classic noon GOLF

LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship 3 p.m. GOLF

EPGA Tour: DP World Tour Championship 12:30 a.m. (Sun) GOLF

Pro Hockey: NHL

New Jersey at Tampa Bay 3 p.m. NHLN

Pittsburgh at Toronto 6 p.m. NHLN

St. Louis at Dallas 7 p.m. BSSW

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 10:30 a.m. FS2

Soccer: Men

Premier: Chelsea at Leicester City 6:30 a.m. NBCSN

Serie A: Spezia at Atalanta 8 a.m. CBSSN

Premier: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa 9 a.m. NBCSN

Premier: West Ham United at Wolverhampton 9 a.m. USA

Premier: Arsenal at Liverpool 11:30 a.m. NBC

Soccer: Women

NWSL Final: Washington vs. Chicago 11 a.m. CBS

Swimming & Diving

Texas Diving Invitational 7 p.m. LHN

Texas Diving Invitational 8:15 p.m. LHN

Tennis

ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP Finals Singles Semifinal 7 a.m. TENNIS

ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal 11:30 a.m. TENNIS

ATP Finals Singles Semifinal 2 p.m. TENNIS

College Wrestling

Oklahoma State at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN

Radio

College Football

Texas at West Virginia, 10 a.m. (KYZS 1490-AM/95.7-FM, Tyler)

High School Football

Tyler Legacy vs. Cedar Hill at Arlington, 10:30 a.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 7 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Junior College Football

Tyler at New Mexico Military Institute, 3 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Streaming

College Basketball

Stanford at Baylor noon ESPN+

Northern Arizona vs. UT Rio Grande Valley 1 p.m. ESPN+

MIT at Harvard 1 p.m. ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word 4 p.m. ESPN+

Winthrop at Vanderbilt 7 p.m. ESPN+

College Basketball: Women

Vermont at Navy 10 a.m. ESPN+

Arlington Baptist at SFA 2 p.m. ESPN+

Oklahoma St. at Rice 2 p.m. ESPN+

New Mexico at Houston 4 p.m. ESPN+

College Football

Charleston Southern at Georgia 11 a.m. ESPN+

Prairie View A&M at Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPN+

Tennessee St. at Mississippi St. 11 a.m. ESPN+

South Florida at Tulane 11 a.m. ESPN+

Texas St. at Coastal Carolina noon ESPN+

Arkansas St. at Georgia St. 1 p.m. ESPN+

UAB at UTSA 2:30 p.m. ESPN+

BYU at Georgia Southern 3 p.m. ESPN+

Rice at UTEP 3 p.m. ESPN+

Kansas at TCU 3 p.m. ESPN+

Temple at Tulsa 3 p.m. ESPN+

North Texas at Florida International 6 p.m. ESPN3

 
 

