Saturday, Jan. 8
TV
Auto/Motorsports Racing
AMA Supercross: Round 1 9 p.m. CNBC
Roberto Clemente PBL Baseball: Semifinal
Criollos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce 5 p.m. FS2
College Basketball: Men
Clemson at NC State 11 a.m. BSSW+
Purdue at Penn St. 11 a.m. BTN
Wichita St. at Houston 11 a.m. CBS
South Carolina at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. ESPNU
UConn at Seton Hall 11 a.m. FOX
St. John's at Providence 11 a.m. FS1
Dayton at George Washington 11 a.m. USA
Virginia at North Carolina noon ESPN
Arkansas at Texas A&M noon SECN
Syracuse at Wake Forest 1 p.m. BSSW+
Nebraska at Rutgers 1 p.m. BTN
Texas at Oklahoma St. 1 p.m. CBS
Rhode Island at Davidson 1 p.m. CBSSN
Villanova at DePaul 1 p.m. FS1
VCU at La Salle 1 p.m. USA
Michigan St. at Michigan 1:30 p.m. FOX
Alabama at Missouri 2:30 p.m. SECN
Boston College at Pittsburgh 3 p.m. ACCN
Colorado St. at San Diego St. 3 p.m. CBS
Kansas at Texas Tech 3 p.m. ESPN2
South Florida at Tulane 3 p.m. ESPNU
Loyola Marymount at Pacific 4 p.m. BSSW
San Diego at San Francisco 4 p.m. BSSW+
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech 5 p.m. ACCN
Northern Iowa at Missouri St 5 p.m. CBSSN
Tennessee at LSU 5 p.m. ESPN2
Iowa St. at Oklahoma 5 p.m. ESPNU
Washington St. at Utah 5 p.m. PAC12N
Georgia at Kentucky 5 p.m. SECN
Miami at Duke 7 p.m. ACCN
Utah St. at New Mexico 7 p.m. CBSSN
Florida at Auburn 7 p.m. ESPN2
Louisville at Florida St. 7 p.m. ESPNU
UCLA at California 7 p.m. PAC12N
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern 7:30 p.m. AT&T-SW
Mississippi St. at Mississippi 7:30 p.m. SECN
Saint Mary's (Calif.) at BYU 9 p.m. ESPN2
Oregon at Oregon St. 9:30 p.m. PAC12N
College Basketball: Women
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern 5:30 p.m. AT&T-SW
Pro Basketball
NBA: New York at Boston 6:30 p.m. NBATV
G-League: Rio Grande Valley at Texas 7:30 p.m. BSSW
Figure Skating: U.S. Championships
Men's Short Program 3 p.m. NBC
Free Dance/Pairs' Free Program 6 p.m. USA
College Football: FCS Championship
Montana St. vs. N. Dakota St. 11 a.m. ESPN2
High School Football
All-American Bowl noon NBC
Pro Football
Kansas City at Denver 3:30 p.m. ABC/ESPN
Dallas at Philadelphia 7:15 p.m. ABC/ESPN
Golf
PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions 5 p.m. GOLF
College Hockey
Massachusetts at Michigan 4 p.m. BTN
Minnesota at Michigan St. 6:30 p.m. BTN
Pro Hockey: NHL
Pittsburgh at Dallas 1 p.m. BSSW/NHLN
Toronto at Colorado 6 p.m. NHLN
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS2
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS1
Lacrosse
NLL: Georgia at Philadelphia 11 a.m. ESPNEWS
Panther City at San Diego Seals 9 p.m. BSSW+
Rugby
Premiership: Exeter at Harlequins 9 a.m. CNBC
Skiing/Snowboarding
FIS World Cup: Freeski Halfpipe 11 a.m. CNBC
Soccer: Men
Liga MX: Querétaro at Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1
Speed Skating: U.S. Olympic Trials
Men's and Women's 1500m 3 p.m. USA
Tennis
ATP Cup Final; WTA-1: Adelaide, WTA-1&2: Melbourne Finals 10 p.m. TENNIS
ATP Cup Final; WTA-1: Adelaide, WTA-1&2: Melbourne Finals 5 a.m. (Sun) TENNIS
---
Radio
Junior College Basketball: Women, Kilgore at Tyler, 2 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Pro Football: NFL, Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 3:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Pro Football: NFL, Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 6:45 p.m. (KPYN 900-AM/99.5-FM, Atlanta; KGAS 104.3-FM, Carthage; KCKL 95.9-FM, Malakoff; KMHT 103.9-FM, Marshall; KPXI 100.7-FM, Overton; KFYN 104.3-FM, Paris; KKTK 1400-AM, Texarkana; KOOI 106.5-FM, Tyler; Spanish: KVLL 94.7-FM, Lufkin)
---
Streaming
College Basketball: Men
Kansas St. at West Virgina 1 p.m. ESPN+
UT Arlington at Georgia Southern 2 p.m. ESPN+
Louisiana Tech at UTSA 3 p.m. ESPN+
Grand Canyon at Lamar 3 p.m. ESPN+
Baylor at TCU 4 p.m. ESPN+
Cornell at Princeton 5 p.m. ESPN+
Columbia at Penn 5 p.m. ESPN+
Sam Houston St. at Abilene Christian 6 p.m. ESPN+
Brown at Dartmouth 6 p.m. ESPN+
New Mexico St. at UT Rio Grande Valley 7 p.m. ESPN+
SFA at Tarleton 7 p.m. ESPN+
UALR at Louisiana-Lafayette 7 p.m. ESPN+
College Basketball: Women
Colgate at Army noon ESPN+
SMU at Memphis 1 p.m. ESPN+
Tarleton at SFA 2 p.m. ESPN+
South Alabama at Texas St. 2 p.m. ESPN+
Troy at UT Arlington 2 p.m. ESPN+
Harvard at Yale 3 p.m. ESPN+
Lamar at Grand Canyon 3 p.m. ESPN+
Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St. 3 p.m. ESPN+
Oklahoma at Kansas 4 p.m. ESPN+
Tulsa at Houston 4 p.m. ESPN+
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech 7:30 p.m. ESPN+