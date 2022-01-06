Saturday, Jan. 8

TV

Auto/Motorsports Racing

AMA Supercross: Round 1 9 p.m. CNBC

Roberto Clemente PBL Baseball: Semifinal

Criollos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce 5 p.m. FS2

College Basketball: Men

Clemson at NC State 11 a.m. BSSW+

Purdue at Penn St. 11 a.m. BTN

Wichita St. at Houston 11 a.m. CBS

South Carolina at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. ESPNU

UConn at Seton Hall 11 a.m. FOX

St. John's at Providence 11 a.m. FS1

Dayton at George Washington 11 a.m. USA

Virginia at North Carolina noon ESPN

Arkansas at Texas A&M noon SECN

Syracuse at Wake Forest 1 p.m. BSSW+

Nebraska at Rutgers 1 p.m. BTN

Texas at Oklahoma St. 1 p.m. CBS

Rhode Island at Davidson 1 p.m. CBSSN

Villanova at DePaul 1 p.m. FS1

VCU at La Salle 1 p.m. USA

Michigan St. at Michigan 1:30 p.m. FOX

Alabama at Missouri 2:30 p.m. SECN

Boston College at Pittsburgh 3 p.m. ACCN

Colorado St. at San Diego St. 3 p.m. CBS

Kansas at Texas Tech 3 p.m. ESPN2

South Florida at Tulane 3 p.m. ESPNU

Loyola Marymount at Pacific 4 p.m. BSSW

San Diego at San Francisco 4 p.m. BSSW+

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech 5 p.m. ACCN

Northern Iowa at Missouri St 5 p.m. CBSSN

Tennessee at LSU 5 p.m. ESPN2

Iowa St. at Oklahoma 5 p.m. ESPNU

Washington St. at Utah 5 p.m. PAC12N

Georgia at Kentucky 5 p.m. SECN

Miami at Duke 7 p.m. ACCN

Utah St. at New Mexico 7 p.m. CBSSN

Florida at Auburn 7 p.m. ESPN2

Louisville at Florida St. 7 p.m. ESPNU

UCLA at California 7 p.m. PAC12N

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern 7:30 p.m. AT&T-SW

Mississippi St. at Mississippi 7:30 p.m. SECN

Saint Mary's (Calif.) at BYU 9 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon at Oregon St. 9:30 p.m. PAC12N

College Basketball: Women

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern 5:30 p.m. AT&T-SW

Pro Basketball

NBA: New York at Boston 6:30 p.m. NBATV

G-League: Rio Grande Valley at Texas 7:30 p.m. BSSW

Figure Skating: U.S. Championships

Men's Short Program 3 p.m. NBC

Free Dance/Pairs' Free Program 6 p.m. USA

College Football: FCS Championship

Montana St. vs. N. Dakota St. 11 a.m. ESPN2

High School Football

All-American Bowl noon NBC

Pro Football

Kansas City at Denver 3:30 p.m. ABC/ESPN

Dallas at Philadelphia 7:15 p.m. ABC/ESPN

Golf

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions 5 p.m. GOLF

College Hockey

Massachusetts at Michigan 4 p.m. BTN

Minnesota at Michigan St. 6:30 p.m. BTN

Pro Hockey: NHL

Pittsburgh at Dallas 1 p.m. BSSW/NHLN

Toronto at Colorado 6 p.m. NHLN

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS2

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS1

Lacrosse

NLL: Georgia at Philadelphia 11 a.m. ESPNEWS

Panther City at San Diego Seals 9 p.m. BSSW+

Rugby

Premiership: Exeter at Harlequins 9 a.m. CNBC

Skiing/Snowboarding

FIS World Cup: Freeski Halfpipe 11 a.m. CNBC

Soccer: Men

Liga MX: Querétaro at Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1

Speed Skating: U.S. Olympic Trials

Men's and Women's 1500m 3 p.m. USA

Tennis

ATP Cup Final; WTA-1: Adelaide, WTA-1&2: Melbourne Finals 10 p.m. TENNIS

ATP Cup Final; WTA-1: Adelaide, WTA-1&2: Melbourne Finals 5 a.m. (Sun) TENNIS

---

Radio

Junior College Basketball: Women, Kilgore at Tyler, 2 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Pro Football: NFL, Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 3:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Pro Football: NFL, Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 6:45 p.m. (KPYN 900-AM/99.5-FM, Atlanta; KGAS 104.3-FM, Carthage; KCKL 95.9-FM, Malakoff; KMHT 103.9-FM, Marshall; KPXI 100.7-FM, Overton; KFYN 104.3-FM, Paris; KKTK 1400-AM, Texarkana; KOOI 106.5-FM, Tyler; Spanish: KVLL 94.7-FM, Lufkin)

---

Streaming

College Basketball: Men

Kansas St. at West Virgina 1 p.m. ESPN+

UT Arlington at Georgia Southern 2 p.m. ESPN+

Louisiana Tech at UTSA 3 p.m. ESPN+

Grand Canyon at Lamar 3 p.m. ESPN+

Baylor at TCU 4 p.m. ESPN+

Cornell at Princeton 5 p.m. ESPN+

Columbia at Penn 5 p.m. ESPN+

Sam Houston St. at Abilene Christian 6 p.m. ESPN+

Brown at Dartmouth 6 p.m. ESPN+

New Mexico St. at UT Rio Grande Valley 7 p.m. ESPN+

SFA at Tarleton 7 p.m. ESPN+

UALR at Louisiana-Lafayette 7 p.m. ESPN+

College Basketball: Women

Colgate at Army noon ESPN+

SMU at Memphis 1 p.m. ESPN+

Tarleton at SFA 2 p.m. ESPN+

South Alabama at Texas St. 2 p.m. ESPN+

Troy at UT Arlington 2 p.m. ESPN+

Harvard at Yale 3 p.m. ESPN+

Lamar at Grand Canyon 3 p.m. ESPN+

Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St. 3 p.m. ESPN+

Oklahoma at Kansas 4 p.m. ESPN+

Tulsa at Houston 4 p.m. ESPN+

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech 7:30 p.m. ESPN+

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.