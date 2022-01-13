Saturday, Jan. 15
TV
Auto Racing
AMA Supercross: Round 2 9 p.m. USA
College Basketball: Men
Northwestern at Michigan St. 11 a.m. BTN
Texas Tech at Kansas St. 11 a.m. ESPN2
Creighton at Xavier 11 a.m. FOX
Seton Hall at Marquette 11 a.m. FS1
Dayton at Duquesne 11:30 a.m. USA
Tennessee at Kentucky noon ESPN
Florida at South Carolina noon SECN
NC State at Duke 1 p.m. ABC
Rutgers at Maryland 1 p.m. BTN
West Virginia at Kansas 1 p.m. CBS
Arkansas at LSU 1 p.m. ESPN2
Fordham at Saint Louis 1:30 p.m. USA
Furman at Chattanooga 2 p.m. CBSSN
Florida St. at Syracuse 2 p.m. ESPN
Texas A&M at Missouri 2:30 p.m. SECN
Louisville at Pittsburgh 3 p.m. ACCN
Gonzaga at Santa Clara 3 p.m. AT&T-SW
Gonzaga at Santa Clara 3 p.m. BSSW+
Oklahoma at TCU 3 p.m. ESPN2
California at Washington St. 3 p.m. PAC12N
Wake Forest at Virginia 3:30 p.m. BSSW
Rhode Island at UMass 3:30 p.m. USA
Nevada at Air Force 4 p.m. CBSSN
Oklahoma St. at Baylor 4 p.m. ESPN
Missouri St. at Valparaiso 4 p.m. ESPNU
Boise St. at New Mexico 4:30 p.m. FS1
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech 5 p.m. ACCN
Vanderbilt at Georgia 5 p.m. ESPN2
Stanford at Washington 5 p.m. PAC12N
Alabama at Mississippi St. 5 p.m. SECN
Boston College at Clemson 5:30 p.m. BSSW
Loyola of Chicago at Indiana St. 6 p.m. CBSSN
UCF at South Florida 6 p.m. ESPNU
Pacific at Saint Mary's 6:30 p.m. AT&T-SW
Georgia Tech at North Carolina 7 p.m. ACCN
Houston at Tulsa 7 p.m. ESPN2
Utah at Arizona 7 p.m. PAC12N
Auburn at Mississippi 7:30 p.m. SECN
Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon 8 p.m. ESPNU
Colorado at Arizona St. 9 p.m. ESPN2
Oregon St. at UCLA 9:30 p.m. PAC12N
BYU at San Franciso 10 p.m. CBSSN
Oregon at Southern Cal 10 p.m. FS1
College Basketball: Women
TCU at Oklahoma 1:30 p.m. BSSW
West Virginia at Texas 7 p.m. LHN
Pro Basketball: NBA
Denver at LA Lakers 8 p.m. NBATV
Orlando at Dallas 8:30 p.m. BSSW
Boxing
Light Heavyweights: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Steve Geffrard 9 p.m. ESPN
College Football
Hula Bowl: KAI vs. AINA 11 a.m. CBSSN
Pro Football: AFC WildCard
Las Vegas at Cincinnati 3:30 p.m. NBC
New England at Buffalo 7 p.m. CBS
Golf
PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship 5:30 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Sony Open 6 p.m. GOLF
Asian Tour: Singapore International Championship 1:30 a.m. (Sun) GOLF
PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship 5:30 a.m. (Sun) GOLF
College Hockey: Men
Notre Dame at Ohio St. 7 p.m. BTN
Pro Hockey: NHL
Washington at NY Islanders 1 p.m. NHLN
Dallas at Tampa Bay 6 p.m. BSSW+
Toronto at St. Louis 6 p.m. NHLN
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS1
Lacrosse: Men
NLL: Albany at Philadelphia 11 a.m. ESPNEWS
Mixed Martial Arts
Featherweights: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze 6 p.m. ESPN
Rugby
European Champions Cup: Leicester at Connacht 9 a.m. CNBC
Skiing/Snowboarding
FIS: World Cup 11:30 a.m. CNBC
Soccer: Men
Premier: Watford at Newcastle United 9 a.m. USA
Premier: Manchester United at Aston Villa 11:30 a.m. NBC
---
Radio
Pro Football: AFC WildCard, Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals, 3 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Junior College Basketball: Men, Tyler at Trinity Valley, 3:45 p.m. (KTBB 97.5-FM, 600-AM, Tyler-Longview)
Pro Football: AFC WildCard, New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 6:45 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
---
Streaming
College Basketball: Men
UTSA at Charlotte noon ESPN+
Texas at Iowa St. 1 p.m. ESPN+
SMU at Tulane 1 p.m. ESPN+
SFA at Sam Houston St. 2 p.m. ESPN+
Louisiana-Monroe at UT Arlington 2 p.m. ESPN+
Memphis at East Carolina 3 p.m. ESPN+
Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 3:30 p.m. ESPN+
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State 4 p.m. ESPN+
Abilene Christian at New Mexico St. 5 p.m. ESPN+
UTEP at Old Dominion 6 p.m. ESPN+
Rice at Marshall 6 p.m. ESPN+
College Basketball: Women
Charlotte at UTSA noon ESPN+
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St. 1 p.m. ESPN+
Lamar at Chicago St. 1 p.m. ESPN+
Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 1 p.m. ESPN+
Houston Baptist at McNeese St. 1 p.m. ESPN+
UT Arlington at Georgia Southern 1 p.m. ESPN+
Texas St. at Georgia St. 1 p.m. ESPN+
Kansas St. at Texas Tech 2 p.m. ESPN+
Western Kentucky at North Texas 2 p.m. ESPN+
Tulane at SMU 2 p.m. ESPN+
Grand Canyon at Tarleton 2 p.m. ESPN+
Sam Houston at SFA 2 p.m. ESPN+
New Mexico St. at Abilene Christian 6 p.m. ESPN+