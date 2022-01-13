Saturday, Jan. 15

TV

Auto Racing

AMA Supercross: Round 2 9 p.m. USA

College Basketball: Men

Northwestern at Michigan St. 11 a.m. BTN

Texas Tech at Kansas St. 11 a.m. ESPN2

Creighton at Xavier 11 a.m. FOX

Seton Hall at Marquette 11 a.m. FS1

Dayton at Duquesne 11:30 a.m. USA

Tennessee at Kentucky noon ESPN

Florida at South Carolina noon SECN

NC State at Duke 1 p.m. ABC

Rutgers at Maryland 1 p.m. BTN

West Virginia at Kansas 1 p.m. CBS

Arkansas at LSU 1 p.m. ESPN2

Fordham at Saint Louis 1:30 p.m. USA

Furman at Chattanooga 2 p.m. CBSSN

Florida St. at Syracuse 2 p.m. ESPN

Texas A&M at Missouri 2:30 p.m. SECN

Louisville at Pittsburgh 3 p.m. ACCN

Gonzaga at Santa Clara 3 p.m. AT&T-SW

Gonzaga at Santa Clara 3 p.m. BSSW+

Oklahoma at TCU 3 p.m. ESPN2

California at Washington St. 3 p.m. PAC12N

Wake Forest at Virginia 3:30 p.m. BSSW

Rhode Island at UMass 3:30 p.m. USA

Nevada at Air Force 4 p.m. CBSSN

Oklahoma St. at Baylor 4 p.m. ESPN

Missouri St. at Valparaiso 4 p.m. ESPNU

Boise St. at New Mexico 4:30 p.m. FS1

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech 5 p.m. ACCN

Vanderbilt at Georgia 5 p.m. ESPN2

Stanford at Washington 5 p.m. PAC12N

Alabama at Mississippi St. 5 p.m. SECN

Boston College at Clemson 5:30 p.m. BSSW

Loyola of Chicago at Indiana St. 6 p.m. CBSSN

UCF at South Florida 6 p.m. ESPNU

Pacific at Saint Mary's 6:30 p.m. AT&T-SW

Georgia Tech at North Carolina 7 p.m. ACCN

Houston at Tulsa 7 p.m. ESPN2

Utah at Arizona 7 p.m. PAC12N

Auburn at Mississippi 7:30 p.m. SECN

Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon 8 p.m. ESPNU

Colorado at Arizona St. 9 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon St. at UCLA 9:30 p.m. PAC12N

BYU at San Franciso 10 p.m. CBSSN

Oregon at Southern Cal 10 p.m. FS1

College Basketball: Women

TCU at Oklahoma 1:30 p.m. BSSW

West Virginia at Texas 7 p.m. LHN

Pro Basketball: NBA

Denver at LA Lakers 8 p.m. NBATV

Orlando at Dallas 8:30 p.m. BSSW

Boxing

Light Heavyweights: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Steve Geffrard 9 p.m. ESPN

College Football

Hula Bowl: KAI vs. AINA 11 a.m. CBSSN

Pro Football: AFC WildCard

Las Vegas at Cincinnati 3:30 p.m. NBC

New England at Buffalo 7 p.m. CBS

Golf

PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship 5:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Sony Open 6 p.m. GOLF

Asian Tour: Singapore International Championship 1:30 a.m. (Sun) GOLF

PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship 5:30 a.m. (Sun) GOLF

College Hockey: Men

Notre Dame at Ohio St. 7 p.m. BTN

Pro Hockey: NHL

Washington at NY Islanders 1 p.m. NHLN

Dallas at Tampa Bay 6 p.m. BSSW+

Toronto at St. Louis 6 p.m. NHLN

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS1

Lacrosse: Men

NLL: Albany at Philadelphia 11 a.m. ESPNEWS

Mixed Martial Arts

Featherweights: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze 6 p.m. ESPN

Rugby

European Champions Cup: Leicester at Connacht 9 a.m. CNBC

Skiing/Snowboarding

FIS: World Cup 11:30 a.m. CNBC

Soccer: Men

Premier: Watford at Newcastle United 9 a.m. USA

Premier: Manchester United at Aston Villa 11:30 a.m. NBC

---

Radio

Pro Football: AFC WildCard, Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals, 3 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Junior College Basketball: Men, Tyler at Trinity Valley, 3:45 p.m. (KTBB 97.5-FM, 600-AM, Tyler-Longview)

Pro Football: AFC WildCard, New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 6:45 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

---

Streaming

College Basketball: Men

UTSA at Charlotte noon ESPN+

Texas at Iowa St. 1 p.m. ESPN+

SMU at Tulane 1 p.m. ESPN+

SFA at Sam Houston St. 2 p.m. ESPN+

Louisiana-Monroe at UT Arlington 2 p.m. ESPN+

Memphis at East Carolina 3 p.m. ESPN+

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 3:30 p.m. ESPN+

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State 4 p.m. ESPN+

Abilene Christian at New Mexico St. 5 p.m. ESPN+

UTEP at Old Dominion 6 p.m. ESPN+

Rice at Marshall 6 p.m. ESPN+

College Basketball: Women

Charlotte at UTSA noon ESPN+

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St. 1 p.m. ESPN+

Lamar at Chicago St. 1 p.m. ESPN+

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 1 p.m. ESPN+

Houston Baptist at McNeese St. 1 p.m. ESPN+

UT Arlington at Georgia Southern 1 p.m. ESPN+

Texas St. at Georgia St. 1 p.m. ESPN+

Kansas St. at Texas Tech 2 p.m. ESPN+

Western Kentucky at North Texas 2 p.m. ESPN+

Tulane at SMU 2 p.m. ESPN+

Grand Canyon at Tarleton 2 p.m. ESPN+

Sam Houston at SFA 2 p.m. ESPN+

New Mexico St. at Abilene Christian 6 p.m. ESPN+

 
 

