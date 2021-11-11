Friday, Nov. 12
Auto Racing
Formula 1: Brazilian Grand Prix Practice 1 9:25 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1: Brazilian Grand Prix Qualifying 12:55 p.m. ESPNU
College Basketball: Men
Veterans Classic: Richmond vs. Utah St. 5 p.m. CBSSN
W. Michigan at Michigan St. 5:30 p.m. BTN
Asheville Championship: W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota 5:30 p.m. BTN
Kent St. at Xavier 5:30 p.m. FS1
Cent. Arkansas at Butler 5:30 p.m. FS2
Army at Duke 6 p.m. ACCN
Robert Morris at Kentucky 6 p.m. SECN
Indiana St. at Purdue 7:30 p.m. BTN
Veterans Classic: Virginia Tech at Navy 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
Pittsburgh at West Virginia 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
New Hampshire at Marquette 7:30 p.m. FS2
Brown at North Carolina 8 p.m. ACCN
UT Rio Grande Valley at Arizona 8 p.m. PAC12N
Asheville Championship: Princeton vs. South Carolina 8:30 p.m. ESPNEWS
Stanford at Santa Clara 10 p.m. CBSSN
SMU at Oregon 10 p.m. PAC12N
Villanova at UCLA 10:30 p.m. ESPN2
College Basketball: Women
Arkansas St. at Oklahoma 10:30 a.m. BSSW
Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational: Louisville vs. Arizona 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational: South Carolina vs. South Dakota 6 p.m. ESPNEWS
High School Basketball: Boys
Vertical Academy (Neb.) at Coppell 4 p.m. NBCSN
Link Year Prep (Mo.) vs. iSchool of Lewisville 8:30 p.m. NBCSN
Pro Basketball: NBA
Portland at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
Dallas at San Antonio 7:30 p.m. BSSW
Chicago at Golden State 9 p.m. ESPN
College Football
Cincinnati at South Florida 5 p.m. ESPN2
Wyoming at Boise St. 8 p.m. FS1
High School Football
Ford Player of the Week 8 a.m. BSSW
Football Friday 7 p.m. BSSW+
Scoreboard 11 p.m. BSSW
Golf
EPGA Tour: Dubai Championship 4 a.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour: Pelican Women's Championship 9 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Houston Open noon GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship 3 p.m. GOLF
Women's Amateur Asia Pacific midnight GOLF
EPGA Tour: Dubai Championship 4 a.m. (Sat) GOLF
College Hockey: Men
Wisconsin at Notre Dame 6:30 p.m. NBCSN
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at The Races 11 a.m. FS2
Mixed Martial Arts: Bellator 271
Featherweights: Cris Cyborg vs. Sinead Kavanagh 9 p.m. SHO
Soccer: Men
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Italy vs. Switzerland 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Mexico 8 p.m. ESPN2
Swimming
ISL: Playoffs noon CBSSN
Tennis
WTA Finals Round Robin; Next Gen ATP Finals Semifinals; ATP: Stockholm Semifinals; WTA: Linz Singles Final 11 a.m. TENNIS
WTA Finals Round Robin 7:30 p.m. TENNIS
College Volleyball: Women
North Carolina at Virginia Tech 3 p.m. ACCN
Oklahoma at Texas 7 p.m. LHN
---
Radio
Variety
SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
High School Football
TSN Countdown to Kickoff, 6 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Tyler at Magnolia West, 6:30 p.m. (KTBB 97.5-FM, 600-AM, Tyler-Longview)
Alba-Golden vs. Lindsay at Blue Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (KMOO 99.9-FM, Mineola)
Magnolia at Longview, 6:30 p.m. (KOOI 106.5-FM, Longview-Tyler)
Tyler Legacy at Garland, 7:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
TSN Scoreboard, 10:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
---
Streaming
College Basketball: Men
Rice at Houston 7 p.m. ESPN+
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M 7 p.m. ESPN+
Tarleton St. at Kansas 7 p.m. ESPN+
Grambling St. at Texas Tech 7 p.m. ESPN+
Oakland at Oklahoma St. 7 p.m. ESPN+
Oregon St. at Iowa St. 7 p.m. ESPN+
Texas St. at LSU 7 p.m. ESPN+
Incarnate Word at Baylor 7:30 p.m. ESPN+
College Basketball: Women
Tennessee at UCF 5 p.m. ESPN+
Houston at SFA 6:30 p.m. ESPN+
Howard Payne at Lamar 7 p.m. ESPN+
Tennessee-Martin at Kansas St. 6:30 p.m. ESPN+