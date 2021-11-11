Friday, Nov. 12

Auto Racing

Formula 1: Brazilian Grand Prix Practice 1 9:25 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1: Brazilian Grand Prix Qualifying 12:55 p.m. ESPNU

College Basketball: Men

Veterans Classic: Richmond vs. Utah St. 5 p.m. CBSSN

W. Michigan at Michigan St. 5:30 p.m. BTN

Asheville Championship: W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota 5:30 p.m. BTN

Kent St. at Xavier 5:30 p.m. FS1

Cent. Arkansas at Butler 5:30 p.m. FS2

Army at Duke 6 p.m. ACCN

Robert Morris at Kentucky 6 p.m. SECN

Indiana St. at Purdue 7:30 p.m. BTN

Veterans Classic: Virginia Tech at Navy 7:30 p.m. CBSSN

Pittsburgh at West Virginia 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

New Hampshire at Marquette 7:30 p.m. FS2

Brown at North Carolina 8 p.m. ACCN

UT Rio Grande Valley at Arizona 8 p.m. PAC12N

Asheville Championship: Princeton vs. South Carolina 8:30 p.m. ESPNEWS

Stanford at Santa Clara 10 p.m. CBSSN

SMU at Oregon 10 p.m. PAC12N

Villanova at UCLA 10:30 p.m. ESPN2

College Basketball: Women

Arkansas St. at Oklahoma 10:30 a.m. BSSW

Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational: Louisville vs. Arizona 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational: South Carolina vs. South Dakota 6 p.m. ESPNEWS

High School Basketball: Boys

Vertical Academy (Neb.) at Coppell 4 p.m. NBCSN

Link Year Prep (Mo.) vs. iSchool of Lewisville 8:30 p.m. NBCSN

Pro Basketball: NBA

Portland at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Dallas at San Antonio 7:30 p.m. BSSW

Chicago at Golden State 9 p.m. ESPN

College Football

Cincinnati at South Florida 5 p.m. ESPN2

Wyoming at Boise St. 8 p.m. FS1

High School Football

Ford Player of the Week 8 a.m. BSSW

Football Friday 7 p.m. BSSW+

Scoreboard 11 p.m. BSSW

Golf

EPGA Tour: Dubai Championship 4 a.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: Pelican Women's Championship 9 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Houston Open noon GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship 3 p.m. GOLF

Women's Amateur Asia Pacific midnight GOLF

EPGA Tour: Dubai Championship 4 a.m. (Sat) GOLF

College Hockey: Men

Wisconsin at Notre Dame 6:30 p.m. NBCSN

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at The Races 11 a.m. FS2

Mixed Martial Arts: Bellator 271

Featherweights: Cris Cyborg vs. Sinead Kavanagh 9 p.m. SHO

Soccer: Men

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Italy vs. Switzerland 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Mexico 8 p.m. ESPN2

Swimming

ISL: Playoffs noon CBSSN

Tennis

WTA Finals Round Robin; Next Gen ATP Finals Semifinals; ATP: Stockholm Semifinals; WTA: Linz Singles Final 11 a.m. TENNIS

WTA Finals Round Robin 7:30 p.m. TENNIS

College Volleyball: Women

North Carolina at Virginia Tech 3 p.m. ACCN

Oklahoma at Texas 7 p.m. LHN

Radio

Variety

SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

High School Football

TSN Countdown to Kickoff, 6 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Tyler at Magnolia West, 6:30 p.m. (KTBB 97.5-FM, 600-AM, Tyler-Longview)

Alba-Golden vs. Lindsay at Blue Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (KMOO 99.9-FM, Mineola)

Magnolia at Longview, 6:30 p.m. (KOOI 106.5-FM, Longview-Tyler)

Tyler Legacy at Garland, 7:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

TSN Scoreboard, 10:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Streaming

College Basketball: Men

Rice at Houston 7 p.m. ESPN+

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M 7 p.m. ESPN+

Tarleton St. at Kansas 7 p.m. ESPN+

Grambling St. at Texas Tech 7 p.m. ESPN+

Oakland at Oklahoma St. 7 p.m. ESPN+

Oregon St. at Iowa St. 7 p.m. ESPN+

Texas St. at LSU 7 p.m. ESPN+

Incarnate Word at Baylor 7:30 p.m. ESPN+

College Basketball: Women

Tennessee at UCF 5 p.m. ESPN+

Houston at SFA 6:30 p.m. ESPN+

Howard Payne at Lamar 7 p.m. ESPN+

Tennessee-Martin at Kansas St. 6:30 p.m. ESPN+

 
 

