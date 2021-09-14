Wednesday, Sept. 15
TV
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee at Detroit noon MLBN
Boston at Seattle 3 p.m. MLBN
NY Yankees at Baltimore 6 p.m. MLBN
Houston at Texas 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
Arizona at LA Dodgers 9 p.m. ESPN
Pro Basketball: WNBA
New York at Connecticut 3 p.m. CBSSN
Pro Football: NFL
The Star at Night 5:30 p.m. BSSW
College Golf
Maridoe Invitational 3 p.m. GOLF
Soccer: Men
CONCACAF Champions: Club América at Philadelphia Union 8 p.m. FS1
UEFA Champions League 9 p.m. CBSSN
Tennis
WTA: Luxembourg, Portoroz 5 a.m. TENNIS
WTA: Luxembourg, Portoroz 10 a.m. TENNIS
WTA: Luxembourg, Portoroz 11 a.m. TENNIS
WTA: Luxembourg, Portoroz 4 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS
WTA: Luxembourg, Portoroz 5 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS
College Volleyball: Women
Georgia St. at Clemson 6 p.m. ACCN
Kentucky at Louisville 6 p.m. ESPNU
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)