Wednesday, May 17
TV
Auto Racing
IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 practice 11 a.m. Peacock
College Baseball
Texas: Game Plan with David Pierce 7 p.m. LHN
Major League Baseball
Pittsburgh at Detroit 12:10 p.m. MLBN
NY Yankees at Toronto 6:07 p.m. Amazon Prime
Seattle at Boston 6:10 p.m. MLBN
Tampa Bay at NY Mets 6:10 p.m. MLBN
Chicago Cubs at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
Atlanta at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m. MLBN
Pro Basketball: NBA Playoffs
G1: Miami at Boston 7:30 p.m. TNT
Soccer
UEFA Champions: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City 2 p.m. CBS
MLS: D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union 6:30 p.m. FS1
MLS: Vancouver vs. FC Dallas 7:30 p.m. Apple TV+
MLS: Houston vs. Minnesota United 7:30 p.m. Apple TV+
MLS: Austin vs. Seattle 9:30 p.m. Apple TV+
Tennis
Italian Open 6 a.m. TENNIS
Italian Open noon TENNIS
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Major League Baseball: Atlanta Braves at Texas Rangers, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)