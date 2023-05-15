Wednesday, May 17

TV

Auto Racing

IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 practice 11 a.m. Peacock

College Baseball

Texas: Game Plan with David Pierce 7 p.m. LHN

Major League Baseball

Pittsburgh at Detroit 12:10 p.m. MLBN

NY Yankees at Toronto 6:07 p.m. Amazon Prime

Seattle at Boston 6:10 p.m. MLBN

Tampa Bay at NY Mets 6:10 p.m. MLBN

Chicago Cubs at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Atlanta at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m. MLBN

Pro Basketball: NBA Playoffs

G1: Miami at Boston 7:30 p.m. TNT

Soccer

UEFA Champions: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City 2 p.m. CBS

MLS: D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union 6:30 p.m. FS1

MLS: Vancouver vs. FC Dallas 7:30 p.m. Apple TV+

MLS: Houston vs. Minnesota United 7:30 p.m. Apple TV+

MLS: Austin vs. Seattle 9:30 p.m. Apple TV+

Tennis

Italian Open 6 a.m. TENNIS

Italian Open noon TENNIS

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Major League Baseball: Atlanta Braves at Texas Rangers, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

