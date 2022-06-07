Wednesday, June 8
TV
Baseball: MLB
Detroit at Pittsburgh 11:30 a.m. MLBN
Seattle at Houston 5:30 p.m. AT&T-SW
Texas at Cleveland 6 p.m. BSSW
NY Yankees at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. FS1
Boston at LA Angels 8:30 p.m. MLBN
Pro Basketball: NBA Finals
Game 3: Golden State at Boston 8 p.m. ABC
Pro Basketball: WNBA
Chicago at Washington 7 p.m. CBSSN
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2
Soccer: Men
UEFA Nations: Belgium vs. Poland 1:30 p.m. FS1
Soccer: Women
NWSL: Portland FC at San Diego 9 p.m. CBSSN
College Softball: World Series Final
Game 1: Texas vs. Oklahoma 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Special Olympics
U.S. Games 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
ATP/WTA: s-Hertogenbosch; WTA: Nottingham 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP/WTA: s-Hertogenbosch; WTA: Nottingham 4 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS
ATP/WTA: s-Hertogenbosch; WTA: Nottingham 5 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS
College Track & Field: Men
NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 1 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
MLB: Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)