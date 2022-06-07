Wednesday, June 8

TV

Baseball: MLB

Detroit at Pittsburgh 11:30 a.m. MLBN

Seattle at Houston 5:30 p.m. AT&T-SW

Texas at Cleveland 6 p.m. BSSW

NY Yankees at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. FS1

Boston at LA Angels 8:30 p.m. MLBN

Pro Basketball: NBA Finals

Game 3: Golden State at Boston 8 p.m. ABC

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Chicago at Washington 7 p.m. CBSSN

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

Soccer: Men

UEFA Nations: Belgium vs. Poland 1:30 p.m. FS1

Soccer: Women

NWSL: Portland FC at San Diego 9 p.m. CBSSN

College Softball: World Series Final

Game 1: Texas vs. Oklahoma 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Special Olympics

U.S. Games 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

ATP/WTA: s-Hertogenbosch; WTA: Nottingham 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP/WTA: s-Hertogenbosch; WTA: Nottingham 4 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS

ATP/WTA: s-Hertogenbosch; WTA: Nottingham 5 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS

College Track & Field: Men

NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 1 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

MLB: Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags