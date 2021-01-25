Wednesday, Jan. 27

TV

College Basketball: Men

Miami at Florida St. 5 p.m. ACCN

Vanderbilt at Florida 5:30 p.m. SECN

Penn St. at Ohio St. 6 p.m. BTN

Marquette at Providence 6 p.m. CBSSN

Creighton at Seton Hall 6 p.m. FS1

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame 6 p.m. FSSW+

Georgia at South Carolina 6 p.m. ESPN2

Wake Forest at NC State 7 p.m. ACCN

Mississippi at Arkansas 7:30 p.m. SECN

Boise St. at Colorado St. 8 p.m. CBSSN

Kansas St. at Baylor 8 p.m. ESPN2

Washington St. at Colorado 8 p.m. ESPNU

St. John's at DePaul 8 p.m. FS1

Boston College at Clemson 8 p.m. FSSW+

Utah St. at UNLV 10 p.m. FS1

College Basketball: Women 

Stanford at Washington St. 8:30 p.m. PAC12

Pro Basketball

LA Lakers at Philadelphia 6:45 p.m. ESPN

Dallas at Utah 8 p.m. FSSW

Minnesota at Golden State 9:05 p.m. ESPN

Figure Skating

ISU: Grand Prix 10 p.m. NBCSN

College Football

Senior Bowl Practice 11:30 a.m. ESPNU

Senior Bowl Practice 2 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

College: Southwestern Invitational 3:30 p.m. GOLF

EPGA: Omega Dubai Desert Classic 10 p.m. GOLF

EPGA: Omega Dubai Desert Classic 5:30 p.m. (Thu) GOLF

Pro Hockey

Chicago at Nashville 6:30 p.m. NBCSN

Soccer: Men

Premier: Sheffield United at Manchester United 2:10 p.m. NBCSN

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Junior College Basketball: Men, Tyler at Bossier Parish, 6:45 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

