Wednesday, Jan. 27
TV
College Basketball: Men
Miami at Florida St. 5 p.m. ACCN
Vanderbilt at Florida 5:30 p.m. SECN
Penn St. at Ohio St. 6 p.m. BTN
Marquette at Providence 6 p.m. CBSSN
Creighton at Seton Hall 6 p.m. FS1
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame 6 p.m. FSSW+
Georgia at South Carolina 6 p.m. ESPN2
Wake Forest at NC State 7 p.m. ACCN
Mississippi at Arkansas 7:30 p.m. SECN
Boise St. at Colorado St. 8 p.m. CBSSN
Kansas St. at Baylor 8 p.m. ESPN2
Washington St. at Colorado 8 p.m. ESPNU
St. John's at DePaul 8 p.m. FS1
Boston College at Clemson 8 p.m. FSSW+
Utah St. at UNLV 10 p.m. FS1
College Basketball: Women
Stanford at Washington St. 8:30 p.m. PAC12
Pro Basketball
LA Lakers at Philadelphia 6:45 p.m. ESPN
Dallas at Utah 8 p.m. FSSW
Minnesota at Golden State 9:05 p.m. ESPN
Figure Skating
ISU: Grand Prix 10 p.m. NBCSN
College Football
Senior Bowl Practice 11:30 a.m. ESPNU
Senior Bowl Practice 2 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
College: Southwestern Invitational 3:30 p.m. GOLF
EPGA: Omega Dubai Desert Classic 10 p.m. GOLF
EPGA: Omega Dubai Desert Classic 5:30 p.m. (Thu) GOLF
Pro Hockey
Chicago at Nashville 6:30 p.m. NBCSN
Soccer: Men
Premier: Sheffield United at Manchester United 2:10 p.m. NBCSN
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Junior College Basketball: Men, Tyler at Bossier Parish, 6:45 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)