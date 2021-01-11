Wednesday, Jan. 13

TV

College Basketball: Men

Notre Dame at Virginia 3:30 p.m. ACCN

NC State at Florida St. 5:30 p.m. ACCN

Villanova at Xavier 5:30 p.m. FS1

Northwestern at Ohio St. 6 p.m. BTN

Duquesne at Dayton 6 p.m. CBSSN

Arkansas at LSU 6 p.m. ESPN2

Iowa St. at Kansas St. 6 p.m. ESPNU

Auburn at Georgia 6 p.m. SECN

Louisville at Wake Forest 7:30 p.m. ACCN

DePaul at Georgetown 7:30 p.m. FS1

Illinois at Nebraska 8 p.m. BTN

Boise St. at Wyoming 8 p.m. CBSSN

Texas Tech at Texas 8 p.m. ESPN2

Texas A&M at Mississippi St. 8 p.m. SECN

College Basketball: Women

Ohio St. at Iowa 3 p.m. BTN

St. John's at DePaul 6 p.m. FS2

Pro Basketball

Dallas at Charlotte 6 p.m. FSSW

Brooklyn at New York 6:45 p.m. ESPN

New Orleans at LA Clippers 9:05 p.m. ESPN

Pro Football

The Star at Night 5 p.m. FSSW

Pro Hockey

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia 4:15 p.m. NBCSN

Chicago at Tampa Bay 7 p.m. NBCSN

St. Louis at Colorado 9:30 p.m. NBCSN

Soccer

Premier: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa 2:10 p.m. NBCSN

Tennis

ATP: Delray Beach Final 2 p.m. TENNIS

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

